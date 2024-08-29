Automotive Switches Market Size Expected To Reach $31.2 Billion By 2033 Toyodenso Co., Ltd. , Tokai Rika Co Ltd.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rise in demand for Automotive Switches in commercial vehicles and increase in the trend of using automatic automotive switches have fueled the growth of the global automotive switches market. On the other hand, utilization of haptic and voice control technologies and fluctuating prices of raw materials used in making automotive switches impede the market growth. However, growing implementation of electronic systems in vehicles and innovation in automotive switches are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

The global automotive switches market size was valued at $18.1 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $31.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2033.

The automotive switches market size encompasses a wide range of products essential for vehicle operation and user comfort. These include ignition switches, power window switches, HVAC control switches, and multimedia control switches, among others. For instance, in modern luxury vehicles, touch-sensitive switches are becoming increasingly common for climate control and infotainment systems, enhancing the user experience while providing a sleek, modern aesthetic.

INENSY , ZF Friedrichshafen AG. , C&K Switches , Preh GmbH , Eaton Corporation PLC , Johnson Electric Holdings Limited , Valeo , Tokai Rika Co Ltd. , Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. Kg , Toyodenso Co., Ltd. , Marquardt GmbH

The market is witnessing several notable trends that are shaping its future. One significant trend is the shift toward smart switches with haptic feedback, which provide a more intuitive user experience. Another emerging trend is the integration of switches with voice command systems, allowing for hands-free operation of various vehicle functions. The move toward electric and autonomous vehicles is also influencing switch design, with many traditional mechanical switches being replaced by electronic alternatives.

Automotive switches of different types, for instance, toggle, rocker, push-button, rotary, and others are commonly found across all the 12-volt electrical systems, enabling and simplifying the function of turning lights on to controlling critical systems. The growing demand for safety systems in the automobile sector has resulted in the rising adoption of safety switches and sensors across all vehicle types globally. The growing concern for safety and the shifting of the global automobile industry toward the usage of enhanced technologies are the main driving factors for the growth of the global automotive switches market. Furthermore, the ever-changing consumer preferences for the installation of car accessories have forced automotive manufacturers to provide superior safety and comfort features in their automobiles.

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share in 2019, generating nearly three-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.0% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The automotive switches market share is segmented into type, design, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based on type, it is further divided into ignition switches, HVAC switches, steering wheel switches, window switches, overhead console switches, seat control switches, door switches, hazard switches, multi-purpose switches, and others. Depending on design, it is classified into rocker switches, rotary switches, toggle switches, push switches, and other switches. As per the vehicle type, it is fragmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Based on sales channel, it is bifurcated into original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

The global automotive switches market is analyzed across type, design, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. By type, the HVAC switches segment generated the highest share in 2019, holding more than one-fourth of the global market. The same segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.4% throughout the forecast period.

By sales channel, the aftermarket segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027. Simultaneously, the OE segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by 2027.

