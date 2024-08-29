China’S Metal Stranglehold: A Global Supply Crisis In The Making

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China recently tightened export controls on critical metals, notably aluminum and gallium, impacting global markets and potentially heightening geopolitical tensions.



China leads the global production of these metals and introduced new licensing requirements for antimony exports.



This policy change has caused antimony prices to double since last year, now reaching $25,000 per ton. Gallium prices also surged by about 20% within a month, with current benchmarks at $525 per kilogram.



These metals are essential for various technologies, ranging from vehicle electronics to advanced military equipment.



The decision to restrict exports reflects China's strategic positioning within global supply chains and its response to international trade dynamics.







For example, antimony is not only used in flame retardants but also in solar cell technology and lead-acid batteries. This expansion in use has increased its global demand significantly.

Strategic Control of Critical Metals

China's near-monopoly on gallium production, crucial for semiconductor manufacturing, underscores the strategic nature of these export controls. China's actions appear to be a countermeasure to U.S. restrictions on semiconductor exports.



In retaliation last year, Beijing limited exports of germanium, graphite, and other strategic metals, demonstrating a reactive pattern in trade policies. These export restrictions have critical implications beyond economic impacts.



Nations like the U.S. heavily rely on these imports, with the U.S. importing 63% of its antimony from China last year. This reliance makes the restrictions particularly impactful.



Additionally, the global supply chain for these metals is fragile, affected by disruptions in other producing nations like Russia and Myanmar. China's policy changes can therefore significantly alter global supply dynamics.



China likely uses its dominance in metal production as strategic leverage in geopolitical negotiations, especially amid rising technological and military tensions.



These developments emphasize the strategic importance of metals like antimony and gallium. They play pivotal roles not only in commercial industries but also in national security.



As Chin signals potential further restrictions, the global market faces challenges in diversifying sources and developing resilient supply chains.



The stability of these supply chains is crucial, given the critical role these metals play in technological and military advancements.



Navigating these trade waters requires careful strategy, as the balance of power may hinge on how nations respond to China's trade maneuvers.

MENAFN29082024007421016031ID1108617501