- Lloyd Segal, President LAC-REIALOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- We are very excited to announce the 5th Annual Los Angeles Real Estate Grand Expo. The Grand Expo returns on Saturday, October 26, 2024, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. The Grand Expo is taking over the entire Iman Cultural Center for the day - it's all ours! The North Hall (vendor area), the South Hall (workshops), and the middle parking lot (loaded with workshop tents and food trucks). The theme of this year's Grand Expo will be“Hedge Inflation - Buy Real Estate”Last year, the Grand Expo was the largest real estate event in Southern California! There were over 800 investors , 64 vendors, and 12 national speakers! This year will be even BIGGER! An entire day celebrating real estate investing and investors can be involved. Best of all, the Grand Expo will be FREE to attend.SPEAKERS. There will be 13 national guest speakers (in three breakout rooms). Here is a partial list of speakers:1. Jonah Dew - "The Money Multiplier"2. Eddie Speed - "Buying Discounted notes"3. Steve Matley - "Syndication"4. Joe Arias - "How to Get Started Investing"5. Christopher Meza - "Developing Raw Land"6. Tony Watson - "Tax Advantages for R.E. Investors"7. Lauren Wells - "Passive Income Strageies"8. Marco Kozlowski - "How to Buy Lots and Lots of Houses"9. Amanda Brown - "Invest in Commercial Real Estate"10. Ken Letourneau - "Tax Sales Master"11. Arturo Olivas - "Create More Deals"12. Steve Matley - "Do More Deals Bringing Partners together"13. Rick Sharga (Keynote) - Real Estate Economist.INVESTMENT EDUCATION. Just think of it! An all-day in-depth educational extravaganza celebrating real estate investing. Most importantly, this will NOT be a sales pitch. Each of the speakers have contractually agreed to educate and teach investors successful real estate investing strategies. So regardless of whether you are a new investor, already own properties, or are very experienced, the Grand Expo is for you!COMPLIMENTARY PRIVATE CONSULTATIONS. As a special unique feature of our Grand Expo, attendees can sign-up for private half-hour consultations with their favorite guest speakers. Registration will occur Saturday morning, starting promptly at 8:00 am. First come – first serve. So come early and schedule your private consultations. A once in a lifetime opportunity to get complimentary advice from national real estate experts!VENDOR EXPO: Don't miss the Grand Expo's "Vendor Exhibition Hall," which will occur throughout the day in the North Hall. The Grand Expo will have 70+ vendors where attendees can "meet and greet" real estate professionals with services and products that investors will want to utilize in their real estate investing. (If you have a product or service that would be valuable to real estate investors and would like to be a vendor, please contact us directly.)DATE: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.LOCATION: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue (between Palms and National), Los Angeles, 90034.PARKING: Street parking (free and metered). There are also two FREE parking structures just two blocks away. The first structure is at the northeast corner of Motor and Palms. The second structure is at the northeast corner of Motor and National. From either parking lot it's short two block walk to the Iman. Valet parking ($15) will also be available.FREE ADMISSION: Admission to the Grand Expo will be COMPLIMENTARY (free!), but reservations are recommended.RSVP: Make your reservations now! RSVP at our special website: LAGrandExpo. (Last year, the Grand Expo sold out and people were turned away!) So don't wait to register!PRODUCERS. The Grand Expo is joint presentation of the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association, Sam's Real Estate Club, Realty 411, Womens Real Estate Network ("WREN"), and Greater LA-REIA.

