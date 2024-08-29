Oztek Commercial Services Now Servicing The Colorado Springs Region

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oztek Commercial Services proudly expands its new service offerings in the Colorado Springs region, extending its expertise to local businesses and residents. Since 2014, Oztek has been proudly serving the Northern Colorado region. This new expansion brings Oztek's renowned air quality and climate control solutions, including commercial heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) services, to businesses and residents in the area.Oztek Commercial Services offers a comprehensive range of services in the Colorado Springs region, including most notably installation, service and maintenance of high-performance commercial refrigeration systems.Oztek's expert commercial refrigeration installation services are designed to ensure optimal performance and energy efficiency for a variety of businesses. Whether it's for food service, hospitality, or retail operations, the company's skilled technicians offer professional installation that meets industry standards and enhances operational effectiveness.In addition to installation, Oztek Commercial Services provides comprehensive commercial HVAC/R maintenance for a wide variety of equipment, including refrigerators. Regular maintenance is crucial for the longevity and efficiency of equipment. Oztek's maintenance services include routine inspections, cleaning, and adjustments to keep systems running smoothly and prevent unexpected breakdowns.The company also offers specialized repair services for walk-in coolers and commercial freezers. These critical systems require prompt and expert repair to minimize downtime and prevent disruptions to business operations. Oztek Commercial Service technicians are trained to handle a range of issues, ensuring quick and effective repairs that restore full functionality."We are thrilled to extend our services to the Colorado Springs community," said Julian Bateman, owner of Oztek Commercial Services. "This expansion allows us to bring our commercial HVAC/R services to a new market, supporting local businesses and residents with our high-quality products and exceptional service."For more information about Oztek's new services in the Colorado Springs region, or to schedule a consultation, please visit our website.About Oztek Commercial ServicesOztek Commercial Services is a leading provider of commercial HVAC/R services, specializing in advanced technologies for commercial refrigeration and pool dehumidification. With a commitment to innovation, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, Oztek delivers high-performance products and services designed to enhance indoor environments across a variety of sectors.

