Bristow Group To Participate At The Barclays 38Th Annual CEO Energy-Power Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group (NYSE: VTOL ), the global leader in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, today announced it will attend the Barclays 38th Annual CEO Energy-Power on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

Bristow's President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Bradshaw, and Senior Vice President and Chief Officer, Jennifer Whalen, are scheduled to participate in investor meetings throughout the day.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. The Company's aviation services include personnel transportation, search and rescue ("SAR"), medevac, fixed-wing transportation, uncrewed air systems and ad hoc helicopter services.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, India, Ireland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the UK, and the U.S. To learn more, visit our website at .

