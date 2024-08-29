New Orleans National Association Of Catering & Events Will Host Tasty Bites Of The South Competition In New Orleans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Orleans Tasty Bites Competition Judges

This event features exquisite cuisine created by chefs from across New Orleans.

- Jessica Burke, President NACE New OrleansNEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / --New Orleans National Association of Catering & Events will host a NACE fundraising event Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at Messina's at The Terminal 5:30 p.m. - 9:30p.m. This event features exquisite cuisine created by chefs from across New Orleans.The New Orleans Chapter of the National Association of Catering & Events (NACE) is excited to announce that a portion of ticket sales to the Tasty Bites of the South Competition Event will benefit the Link-Stryjewski Foundation."Our local mission at NACE is to create a diverse, resilient and inviting community to help grow the Greater New Orleans catering and events industry. Events are so important to our local economy and supporting the people making events happen is what we do. Every year we host a fundraiser to help build our chapter and also give back to the community. This year we've selected as our non-profit beneficiary the Link-Stryjewski Foundation whose mission is to nourish, educate, and empower the youth of New Orleans. Our children are our future and we must do everything we can to pave the way for a better world for them.“ Jessica Burke, President, National Association of Catering & Events New Orleans Chapter.About The Link Stryjewski FoundationThe Link Stryjewski Foundation's mission is to nourish, educate and empower the youth of New Orleans. Founded by Chefs Donald Link and Stephen Stryjewski, the organization supports community partners working directly with at-risk youth, such as Youth Empowerment Project, Son of a Saint, and Clover New Orleans.About NACE New OrleansNACE is the oldest and largest professional association that addresses all aspects of the catering industry. Through the collective efforts of our members, committees and the Foundation, the New Orleans chapter is at the forefront of these issues.For more information about the competition please visit:For more information about the mission of the Link Styjewski Foundation visit

Jessica Burke

NACE New Orleans

+1 504-914-7262

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.