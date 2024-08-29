Green Box Opens Artist Residency Program Applications For 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Green Box fosters a dynamic arts community in the Pikes Peak region, inviting creators from both the United States and abroad to Colorado's scenic Front Range

Green Mountain Falls, Colorado, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the foot of iconic Pikes Peak, Green Box continues to establish itself as a leading arts incubator in Colorado's Front Range. Building on the success of previous years, including the opening of Colorado's first Skyspace by James Turrell in 2022 and its upcoming 17th Annual Arts Festival, Green Box is thrilled to announce that applications will open on September 4th for several exciting opportunities for its 2025 Artist Residency Program. Applications will be accepted through October 11, 2024 for all interested candidates.

The Green Box Artist Residency Program offers artists of national and international stature, across diverse disciplines, and at any stage in their career the opportunity to create new works while living in and engaging with the community of Green Mountain Falls and the greater Pikes Peak region. Notable past Artists in Residence include American Ballet Theatre , Grammy Award-winning guitarist Bill Frisell , Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist Neena Pathak , and acclaimed painter Carole d'Inverno.

"It is a joy for Green Box to provide these artist residency opportunities. We are excited to read submissions from applicants for consideration to our 2025 program and to see what innovative and exciting projects artists are dreaming of. Green Mountain Falls provides the unique ability to be at your best creative self by quieting the mind and being free of distractions. There is no better place to be imbedded and create” says Green Box's Executive Director, Scott Levy.

2025 Residency Opportunities:

Art Installation Rooms: 1-2 residencies are available for artists to create immersive, interactive interior spaces. These residencies will take place before June 2025.

Arts Journalism Residency: A unique opportunity combining a two-week spring residency with on-site presence during the 2025 Green Box Arts Festival (June 27 - July 12, 2025). The selected artist will create feature articles in advance of the Festival, write daily blog posts reviewing Festival events, and provide pre/post context conversations during Festival events.

Dance Residency: 1-2 residencies between September and November 2025, utilizing the newly restored Sallie Bush Community Center in Green Mountain Falls as the primary studio space.

Open Project Residencies : 1-2 additional residencies to be determined based on applications received.

Deliverables will be mutually agreed upon at the time of awarding residencies. Community engagement proposals are an important part of the application and the residency, reflecting Green Box's commitment to fostering connections between artists and the local community.

Application Process and Details

Green Box welcomes applications from both national and international artists. The application deadline is Friday, October 11, 2024, and only complete applications will be considered. There is no application fee. Artists should note that a vehicle is necessary for living in Green Mountain Falls; they may choose to rent or bring their own.

Private housing will be provided at The Shed, Green Box's dedicated Artist housing. All accommodations feature Smart TVs, WiFi, and landline phones, with 24/7 access to studios and laundry facilities. Shared amenities include an outdoor fire pit, BBQ grill, and hot tub. Weekly apartment cleaning is also provided.

Resident artists are provided with a stipend. The stipend amounts are awarded as follows:

Individual Artists: $9,000



Duo residencies: $12,000 Trio or larger ensemble residencies: $15,000

How to Apply

All applications must be submitted online, visit greenboxarts.org for more information and to learn how to apply or direct links can be found in the 2025 Residency Opportunities section above. For questions regarding the residency or application process, please email ....

###

About Green Box

Since Green Box launched in 2009, it has grown into a year-round celebration of visual and performing arts for visitors from Colorado and around the world. The summer festival's hallmarks of accessibility and experimentation in a spectacular natural setting offer curious audiences a fresh and playful approach to some of the most compelling dance, public art and music being produced today. Green Box is an incubator of multidisciplinary visual and performing arts. With an active artist-in-residence program, educational offerings, and creative experiences for audiences of all ages, Green Box seeks to enrich and engage its community and visitors for generations to come. The organization has developed partnerships with the local school district and community organizations to enhance its reach, furthering its commitment to nurturing creativity and appreciation for different perspectives.

About Green Mountain Falls, CO and Area Attractions

At an altitude of 7,800 ft., Green Mountain Falls is home to various festivals and events year-round. Most notably, however, it is known for the nationally-acclaimed Green Box Arts Festival. Surrounded by the Pike National Forest on three sides, the town is located near popular area attractions including the Cave of the Winds, Manitou Cliff Dwellings, Garden of the Gods, Pikes Peak and the Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway. An extremely popular hiking destination, visitors also enjoy fishing, swimming, biking, tennis courts and ice skating in winter, as well as the town's unique restaurants, pubs and shops. The town is just 20 minutes away from the center of Colorado Springs, and closer to Manitou Springs, Woodland Park and other Ute Pass communities such as Cascade and Chipita Park. The Town's focal point is an 1890 Victorian gazebo on an island in a small lake stocked with fish. The Town location supports a unique lifestyle by providing a beautiful natural setting for a mountain home close to the employment opportunities, services, and culture of a nearby large city.

Attachment

2024 Green Box Resident Artist GAEYA

CONTACT: Anna Faye Hunter Green Box 7194653065 ...