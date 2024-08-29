DEADLINE REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of American Airlines

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In American To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options



If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in American Airlines stock or options between January 25, 2024 and May 28, 2024 and would like to discuss your rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against American Airlines Group Inc. (“American Airlines” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: AAL) and reminds investors of the September 16, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: Defendants provided investors with material information concerning American's expected revenue for the fiscal year 2024. Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company's new sales and distribution strategy to reduce internal expenses while simultaneously driving a significant demand increase for the Company's airline services. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of American; notably, that the Company's sales and distribution strategy was not driving the revenue projected. Instead, it was actually driving customers away from American as the strategy and its attested poor execution made it more difficult for customers to access the Company's services. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase American's securities at artificially inflated prices.

On May 28, 2024, after the market closed, American Airlines announced that its Chief Commercial Officer was departing. Additionally, the Company disclosed that it was lowering its guidance. In an industry conference the following day, May 29, 2024, the Company's CEO stated that the Company's“expectation for domestic performance has worsened materially since [it] provided guidance in April,” and that the revision“is largely due to a softer domestic environment than [the Company was] expecting and [its] performance within that environment.”

On this news, American Airlines' stock price fell $1.82, or 13.5%, to close at $11.62 per share on May 29, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding American Airlines' conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the American Airlines class action, go to /AAL or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

