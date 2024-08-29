Local Non-Profit To Host Largest Festival Benefiting Veterans And First Responders Ever Attempted In Bridgewater, MA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BRIDGEWATER, MA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The countdown has begun for the most anticipated event of the summer-the Thrive Music Festival. This not-for-profit festival is set to bring the community together for a cause that truly matters: supporting our brave veterans and first responders. With two days of nonstop music, two stages, and a lineup that will blow you away, Thrive Music Festival is the place to be on September 20 and 21.A Lineup That Thrills Prepare to be mesmerized by electrifying performances from some of the most talented artists around. Headliners include the soulful blues rock of GA-20, the dynamic energy of Adam Ezra Group, the coastal vibes of Crooked Coast, and the reggae rhythms of Mighty Mystic. The festival also features performances by the Blue Light Bandits, The Quins, Birch Swart Band, and many more incredible acts, ensuring there's something for every music lover.A Festival with a Purpose Thrive Music Festival isn't just about great music-it's about making a difference. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit veterans and first responders, showing our deep appreciation for the heroes in our community. By attending, you're not only in for an unforgettable weekend but also contributing to a cause that matters.Don't Miss Out! This is the summer event you won't want to miss. Gather your friends, pack your festival gear, and get ready for two days of incredible music, good vibes, and community spirit.Tickets are on sale now at . Mark your calendars and make sure to be a part of this unforgettable experience.Media Contact:Thrive Music Festival...About Thrive Music Festival: Thrive Music Festival is an annual event in Bridgewater, MA, dedicated to bringing the community together through the power of music while supporting veterans and first responders. The festival features a diverse lineup of local and regional artists across multiple genres, offering a weekend of fun, entertainment, and philanthropy.

Thrive aims to create a positive experience for our community to come together in support of veterans, first responders, and their families.

