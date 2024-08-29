1891 Financial Life To Be Featured On The Balancing Act® On Lifetime TV®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) 1891 Life CEO Lisa Bickus tells the story about the impact of 1891 Financial Life' life insurance within our communities for 133 years.

- Lisa Bickus, CEOCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 1891 Financial Life is thrilled to announce its upcoming feature on The Balancing Act®, set to air on September 2 at 7:30 AM (ET/PT) and September 10 at 7:30 AM (ET/PT) on Lifetime TV®. This special segment is an opportunity to explore how 1891 Financial Life utilizes life insurance and annuity products to help families achieve financial security while building stronger communities through volunteering, fund-raising events, scholarships, and grants.The segment highlights 1891 Financial Life's CEO, Lisa Bickus, discussing with host Olga Villaverde the importance of living fully today while planning for tomorrow. Their conversation focused on how life insurance serves as an effective tool for preserving lifestyle and legacy while contributing to the greater good of the local community. When a person purchases a policy from 1891, they become a member of the Society, not just a policyholder. 1891 Financial Life focuses on the relationship, not the transaction.“At 1891 Financial Life, we have a story to tell, and it was so exciting to share it on the Balancing Act, on Lifetime TV”, said Lisa Bickus.“Life insurance is about creating financial stability and generational wealth at the same time as looking out for our communities, this is what makes 1891 Financial Life unique. Our founding mothers understood this – and throughout history, we ask what matters most to you. We are here to help you create financial stability and be fearless with your journey. Our team, our membership, the independent financial advisors, and partnerships continue to spark understanding to create a vision of serving sincerely, empowering each other, and following their hearts to build stronger families and communities with the use of 1891 Financial Life products.”The segment also emphasizes that 1891 Financial Life is committed to providing traditional life insurance and annuity products to members – and so much more. Lisa Bickus discusses programs that offer additional benefits, including Catholic grants for junior members, college scholarships, and discounts on essential expenses like prescriptions, hearing aids, and funeral preplanning. These offerings demonstrate 1891 Financial Life's dedication to enhancing the well-being of its members throughout all stages of life.One of the segment's key moments features Lisa Bickus sharing her favorite life insurance product and rider, showcasing how 1891 Financial Life is sensitive to the needs of those seeking individual solutions that are tailored to provide both financial security and peace of mind.“We are always happy to share impactful stories that can help our viewers, especially when it comes to life insurance,” said Jeanne Kelly, Supervising Producer of The Balancing Act.“As a female-founded, female led organization, 1891 Financial Life is a shining example – both from a business and community standpoint – of what is possible when you focus on your financial future.”About The Balancing ActThe Balancing Act® is a morning show created and produced by BrandStar that offers sensible solutions and essential information in a fun, entertaining format; providing resources to help people do life better. The Balancing Act features everything from delicious recipes, style makeovers and dream getaways to parenting tips and the latest news in health and wealth. Tune in to The Balancing Act weekdays at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime®, and find all previously aired episodes on TheBalancingAct .About 1891 Financial LifeAt 1891 Financial Life, our culture is about looking out - for you, for others, for family, for the community. That is how we go“Beyond Life Insurance.”At 1891 Financial Life we don't just sell policies, we offer possibilities. We pride ourselves on giving back to the communities that we serve by providing quality and comprehensive insurance solutions. We are a not-for-profit life insurance Society, which means the sales from these financial service products help fund member benefits along with social, educational, and volunteer programs designed to respond to community needs. In 2023, 1891 Financial Life was listed by Forbes as one of“The World's Best Life Insurance Companies.”Our portfolio is extensive, ranging from various life insurance policies to our annuities to support your financial needs no matter what stage of life you're in. For more information, visit our website at 1891FinancialLife contact us at info@1891FinancialLife.

