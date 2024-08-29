Bahamas Arrives At SOTIC With Strong Tourism Boom Message

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NASSAU, The Bahamas, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surpassing all performance forecasts for 2023 and poised to set new records for 2024, the Bahamas of Tourism, Investments & (BMOTIA) will present this exciting update and more at the forthcoming State of the Tourism (SOTIC). SOTIC will be held in the Cayman Islands, September 2 – 6, at the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa. This prestigious event brings together leading regional and global experts, visionaries, decision-makers, and influencers to shape strategic initiatives that will secure the region's competitive edge and promote sustainable growth in the tourism sector.

The Bahamas continues to experience a significant surge in visitor arrivals, encompassing both cruise and land-based stays, highlighting a vibrant growth trajectory and reinforcing the island nation's status as a leading global travel destination.

"To drive continued growth in both new and repeat visits, we have implemented a strategy tailored to the evolving expectations of today's travelers," said the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.

"Apart from the recent launch of direct flights from major markets across the U.S. to not only Nassau but across the destination, the continued expansion of our cruise ports and the beautification of downtown, among other strategic developments, all solidify The Bahamas' place as a leading tourist destination."

Latia Duncombe, Director General, BMOTIA, added, "Our success is built on a foundation of innovation, collaboration and unwavering commitment to continually enhancing our diverse tourism offerings, ensuring that visitors are eager to return. As we continue to break records and set new standards, we are not only responding to the needs of today's travelers but also shaping the future of tourism in The Bahamas. SOTIC provides an invaluable platform for sharing insights, forging partnerships, and driving the regional strategies that will ensure our continued success in a competitive global market."

In 2023, The Bahamas saw record-breaking tourism growth welcoming nearly 10 million visitors. This historic milestone represented a 38% jump from 2022 and 33% increase compared to 2019. While foreign air arrivals rose 17% to a record 1.7 million in 2023, sea arrivals that year surged 43.5% to a record 7.9 million. This upward trend has continued into 2024, with a notable 14% increase in foreign air and sea arrivals from January to June compared to the same period in 2023, translating to more than 5.7 million visitors in six months. This exceptional performance highlights a promising lineup of new developments on the horizon, including:



Carnival Cruise Line at Celebration Key in Grand Bahama Island, which will introduce Pearl Cove Beach Club, an adults-only area on the island, slated to open in July 2025

Royal Caribbean, MSC Cruises and the ITM Group are partnering to develop a new cruise port and water park on Grand Bahama Island

Major air support from leading carriers including Delta, American, Southwest, and regional carriers such as Tradewind, Tropic Airways, Makers Air and more, have added new flights from New York, Orlando, Los Angeles, Charlotte, Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Dallas to name a few, in support of the upcoming holiday and winter season Luxury resorts continue to add to the mix of accommodations options across the destination: Four Seasons branded condo-hotel is coming to Paradise Island, Six Senses Grand Bahama is slated for 2026, Rosewood Exuma is expected in 2028, and one of Eleuthera's most iconic hotels, the Potlatch Club, has just reopened its doors.

To learn more about The Bahamas, visit Bahamas .

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at

or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Anita Johnson-Patty

Director Global Communications

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

[email protected]

Bahamas USA

FINN Bahamas

[email protected]

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation