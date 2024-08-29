عربي


NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event For Financial Community


8/29/2024 5:15:55 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following event for the financial community:

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + technology conference
Wednesday, Sept. 11, 7:20 a.m. Pacific time

Interested parties can listen to the live Audio webcast of NVIDIA financial presentations at investor.nvidia.com . Webcast replays are available for 90 days afterward.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Simona Jankowski Mylene Mangalindan
Investor Relations Corporate Communications
NVIDIA Corporation NVIDIA Corporation
... ...

© 2024 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.


