Euro Manganese Announces Change Of Corporate Secretary

Ms. Petryk joined Euro Manganese as General Counsel in 2021 and has over 24 years of experience working as a lawyer in corporate, securities, governance, and mining gained from a large national firm and in house, and regulatory experience including working at the British Columbia Securities Commission. Ms. Petryk holds a law degree from the University of Calgary and is a member of the Law Society of British Columbia.

For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 12.6, Ms. Petryk will be the person responsible for communications between the Company and the ASX.

Dr. Matthew James, President and CEO, commented:

“Fausto has been a valuable member of our senior management team for more than six years. All of us at EMN extend our gratitude for his contributions and commitment to corporate governance and financial discipline. We wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement.

Additionally, we welcome Laurel in her new role as an officer of the Company. Laurel brings exceptional skills to EMN in legal, regulatory compliance and governance, and has already made significant contributions to EMN since joining as Corporate Counsel in mid-2021.”

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and exploring an early-stage opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec.

The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

