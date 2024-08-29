Bowling Green Area Chamber Of Commerce Announces 'Songs & Stories' Event To Celebrate And Grow The Local Music Sector

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting "Songs & Stories" at SKyPAC on September 19. Enjoy intimate performances by local songwriters.

- Ron BunchBOWLING GREEN, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce a unique and intimate musical experience, "Songs & Stories ," set to take place at SKyPAC on September 19th. This event will feature performances by local talented songwriters, who will share their music and the stories behind their songs. This captivating event promises to be a celebration of the region's rich musical heritage, showcasing the deep connection between music and the stories that inspire it.The "Songs & Stories" event is part of the Chamber's broader initiative to grow the economic impact of the music scene in South Central Kentucky. Recognizing the vital role that music plays in both the economy and the quality of life in our region, the Chamber has assembled a committee of exceptional community leaders to guide this initiative. These committee members include:.Garrett Cline, CLINE.Julie Milam, WNKY News 40.Jeff Reed, Arts of Southern Kentucky.Patrick Reynolds, Reynolds Corporation.Spence Sheldon, Donatos Pizza.Chris“Booba” Young, Forerunner"We believe that Bowling Green and the surrounding areas have the potential to be a launching point for artists," said Ron Bunch, President and CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce. "Our goal is to enhance the music experience in South Central Kentucky in a way that entertains while also supporting the growth of our local economy."The Chamber invites the community to join in this celebration of music and storytelling. By supporting this event, residents will enjoy a night of unforgettable performances and take part in contributing to the growth of a vibrant music scene that can have a lasting impact on our region.This intimate performance will be held in the Carol Wedge Studio Theater at SKyPAC, a cozy venue perfect for an evening of heartfelt music and storytelling. With seating limited to just 150 attendees, this exclusive setting will provide a unique and personal connection between the audience and the artists. Tickets are expected to sell quickly, so we encourage everyone to secure their seats as soon as possible for this special night.Event Details:.Date: Thursday, September 19th.Time: 7:00PM.Location: SKyPAC - Carol Wedge Studio Theater, 601 College Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101.Tickets: Available at Songs & Stories: An Intimate Performance with Songwriters and Their Stories - SKyPACFor more information about "Songs & Stories" and the Chamber's efforts to promote the local music scene, please contact Ron Bunch at ....###About the Bowling Green Area Chamber of CommerceIncorporated in 1935, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce is a 5-Star Accredited Chamber by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. As the fourth largest chamber in Kentucky, the Chamber serves as the driving force for South Central Kentucky's Business Community providing valuable services to over 1,300 partners, advocating a positive business environment and stimulating economic development for the area. With leadership programs, governmental relations projects, educational initiatives and involvement opportunities, the Chamber aims to support the community, and its neighbors, in order to enhance the business climate and continue to grow the region. To learn more please visitAbout SKyPAC:SKyPAC, the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center, is a premier entertainment venue in downtown Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Rita & Jim Scott Concert Hall, with 1,737 seats and top-tier equipment, hosts a variety of events including Broadway shows, concerts, and community gatherings. The Renshaw Education Center features the Carol Wedge Studio Theater for intimate productions and the Wedge Education Gallery showcasing student artwork. SKyPAC also highlights local and national artists in the Goodwin Gallery and offers diverse arts education programs for all ages. To learn more please visit

