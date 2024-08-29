Bridging The Healthcare Gap: My Care Labs Introduces UTI Testing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Starting September 2, 2024, My Care Labs will offer UTI testing as part of its ongoing mission to provide for the underserved and overlooked individuals.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- My Care Labs is pleased to announce the addition of Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) testing to their list of diagnostic services, beginning September 2, 2024. This expansion aligns with the company's ongoing mission to bridge healthcare gaps, particularly for elderly patients in nursing homes, care homes, and hospice facilities, where diagnostic support has often been lacking.Since the beginning of 2024, My Care Labs has increasingly served medical facilities caring for vulnerable populations, particularly the elderly. Throughout this journey, a significant gap in healthcare services became evident-the lack of regular testing and the slow turnaround times experienced by patients. By adding UTI testing to their menu of services, My Care Labs is committed to addressing these issues, ensuring that elderly patients receive timely results with their 24-hour turnaround time.Elderly individuals are at a heightened risk for UTIs, which can lead to severe complications if left untreated, such as kidney damage or sepsis. Nearly 10% of women over the age of 65 and 30% of women over the age of 85 experience UTIs annually. Additionally, 12% of men over the age of 70 and up to 20% of men over the age of 85 are also affected by this condition. However, many of these cases go undiagnosed due to the absence of routine testing, contributing to more severe health issues down the line.My Care Labs aims to close this diagnostic gap by offering UTI testing that prioritizes convenience and accessibility. Routine testing and scheduled testing can now be easily arranged, helping patients and healthcare facilities proactively manage potential infections before they escalate into serious conditions. This service will be available seven days a week, with the promise of 24-hour results from the time the samples arrive at our Fremont Laboratory-ensuring that patients receive timely care and primary physicians can respond quickly to the results.Common symptoms of UTIs include a frequent urge to urinate, burning sensations during urination, cloudy or strong-smelling urine, and lower abdominal pain. In elderly patients, symptoms may be more subtle and can sometimes manifest as confusion, fatigue, or sudden behavioral changes, making routine testing even more crucial.My Care Labs remains dedicated to making healthcare more accessible, with this new UTI testing service reflecting their continued focus on the needs of elderly patients and underserved communities. The company encourages patients and healthcare facilities to reach out and schedule testing to help protect the health of their patients.For more information on UTI testing and other diagnostic services, please contact My Care Labs at (800)-790-4550.About My Care LabsMy Care Labs is a leading diagnostic laboratory based in Fremont, CA, committed to providing fast, reliable, and accessible healthcare solutions. The company offers a wide range of testing services, including Covid-19, RSV, Flu, drug testing, and routine blood work, serving both insured and uninsured patients. My Care Labs operates seven days a week and is dedicated to bridging gaps in healthcare through innovative testing services and community outreach.

