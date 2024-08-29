Mccormick & Company To Report 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results On October 1, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HUNT VALLEY, Md., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:

MKC ), a global leader in flavor, is scheduled to conduct a call and webcast of its third quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Brendan Foley, President & CEO; Mike Smith, Executive Vice President & CFO; Marcos Gabriel, Senior Vice President Global Finance & Capital Markets and Incoming CFO; and Faten Freiha, Vice President of Investor Relations will be hosting the call. A live webcast of the call along with the accompanying presentation materials will be available on the McCormick website href="" rel="nofollow" mccormic .

If you are unable to attend the live webcast, the presentation will be archived on the same website. To listen to an audio replay, call 877-660-6853 in the United States or 201-612-7415 internationally. When prompted, enter the conference ID number 13748342. The replay will be available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time on October 22, 2024.

