Balfour Capital Group Joins Forces With Harley Street Healthcare Group And Orgenesis To Revolutionize Healthcare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) OTTAWA, CANADA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group (BCG) is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking strategic partnership with the joint venture initiative of Harley Street Healthcare Group (HSHG) and Orgenesis Inc., which aims to redefine the landscape of healthcare, wellness, and the longevity sector. This collaboration represents a significant step forward towards democratizing cutting-edge innovation in healthcare.



Balfour Capital Group, managing over $400 million in assets, will provide market-making services and ensure liquidity for HSHG's publicly traded debentures on BX Digital Swiss and Assetera Financial Markets, to help fund the $10 million joint venture initiative of HSHG and Orgenesis focused on longevity.



Simultaneously, BCG is committed to supporting the planned launch of the global cancer cooperation of the joint venture.



Orgenesis, known for its remarkable achievements in cell and gene therapies, reported an impressive return on assets (ROA) of 303.04% in the first quarter of 2024. This places the company among the elite in the healthcare sector, further validating the strategic importance of this partnership. The collaboration with Harley Street Healthcare Group enables Orgenesis to extend its innovative solutions to a broader audience, integrating personalized wellness into the daily lives of individuals worldwide.



The joint venture between these industry leaders signals a paradigm shift in healthcare delivery, moving towards a more preventative and holistic approach. By combining Balfour Capital's financial expertise with Harley Street's healthcare innovation and Orgenesis's cutting-edge technology, the partnership is poised to set new standards in the longevity and wellness market.



“We are excited to support HSHG and Orgenesis's joint venture as financial partners, and be part of this transformative journey," said Steve Alain Lawrence. "This collaboration also presents a great investment opportunity for Balfour Capital Group and our clients. So, we are getting behind the strategy by deploying capital. Access to pioneering healthcare solutions that promote long-term well-being is one of the best asset classes to support. It's a perfect blend of financial growth and health-focused benefits.”

