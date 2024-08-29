Kroger Announces Second Quarter Conference Call With Investors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CINCINNATI, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ) announced today it will host its second quarter 2024 call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 12, 2024. Kroger's management team will comment on and operational results for the second quarter 2024.

The presentation will broadcast at kroge . Click on " Quarterly Results " to access the event. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 12, 2024.



Kroger's second quarter 2024 ended on August 17, 2024 .

