Kroger Announces Second Quarter Conference Call With Investors

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ) announced today it will host its second quarter 2024 earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 12, 2024. Kroger's management team will comment on financial and operational results for the second quarter 2024.
The presentation will broadcast online at href="" rel="nofollow" kroge . Click on " Quarterly Results " to access the event. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 12, 2024.
About Kroger
At The
Kroger
Co. (NYSE: KR ), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human SpiritTM. We are, across our family of companies nearly 420,000 associates who serve over eleven million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of
banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom
and investor relations
site.
Kroger's second quarter 2024 ended on August 17, 2024 .
