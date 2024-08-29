Lear To Participate In The Morgan Stanley 12Th Annual Laguna Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA ), a global automotive leader in Seating and E-Systems, will participate in a fireside chat on September 11, 2024, at the

Morgan Stanley 12th Annual Laguna in Dana Point, California.

Representing Lear will be:



Jason Cardew, SVP and Chief Officer Frank Orsini, EVP and President, Seating

Lear's webcast will begin at 5:00 PM EDT (2:00 PM PDT) and will run approximately 30 minutes. The webcast will be available on the Company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" lea .

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive betterTM by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 174 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.



























