Verra Mobility Appoints Lin Bo To Lead Company's Parking Business, T2 Systems

Ms. Bo will succeed Adam Blake, who led T2 Systems for nearly 10 years and is stepping down after completing his commitment to stay with the company when it was acquired by Verra Mobility in 2021.

Most recently, Ms. Bo served as General Manager of FG Clean Wipes and Whirl-Pak at Filtration Group, a global market-leading provider of mission-critical filtration solutions. Before joining Filtration Group, she spent 9 years at Danaher Corporation, a global conglomerate operating across the industrial, life science, and diagnostics sectors.

"I am excited to welcome Ms. Bo to Verra Mobility and look forward to working with her to strengthen T2 Systems' leadership position in the parking industry," said Mr. Roberts. "Her experience in enhancing operations, driving growth and leading business transformation will enable T2 to continue to grow and enhance its SaaS and services offerings."

T2 Systems is a leading SaaS and services provider of parking management solutions for universities, municipalities and private parking operators in North America. The company's comprehensive portfolio includes permitting and enforcement, pay stations, mobile payment solutions and parking access and revenue control systems.

During her time at Danaher, Ms. Bo worked in roles of increasing responsibilities, including leading lean transformation at a contract development and manufacturing organization, and leading teams in North America and Asia-Pacific to drive profitable growth through customer focus. Prior to this, Ms. Bo held various roles in product management, marketing and commercial operations. She began her career as a consultant at ZS associates, a management consulting firm that provides strategy, growth and technology solutions.



Ms. Bo earned her MBA from Harvard Business School and her Bachelor of Engineering Science in Engineering from the University of Toronto.

