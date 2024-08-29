Equifax Announces Participation In September Investor Conferences
ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2024
/PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX ) will participate in several upcoming investor conferences in September.
Mark. W. Begor, Chief Executive Officer, and John Gamble, Chief financial Officer, will attend the Barclays Virtual Credit Bureau Day on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 and the Barclays Global Financial Services conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, including participation in a Fireside Chat at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time.
The company invites investors to join a live webcast of this Fireside Chat event at: . A replay of this Fireside Chat will be available within 24 hours after the event on the company's Investor Relations website.
Trevor Burns, Senior Vice President of Corporate Investor Relations, will attend the JP Morgan U.S. Allstars Conference on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 and the Citi Growth Conference on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, both in London.
ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.
At Equifax (NYSE: EFX ), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit
Equifax .
