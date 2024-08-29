Equifax Announces Participation In September Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2024

Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX ) will participate in several upcoming investor conferences in September.

Mark. W. Begor, Chief Executive Officer, and John Gamble, Chief Officer, will attend the Barclays Virtual Credit Bureau Day on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 and the Barclays Global Financial Services on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, including participation in a Fireside Chat at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time.

The company invites investors to join a live webcast of this Fireside Chat event at: . A replay of this Fireside Chat will be available within 24 hours after the event on the company's Investor Relations website.

Trevor Burns, Senior Vice President of Corporate Investor Relations, will attend the JP Morgan U.S. Allstars Conference on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 and the Citi Growth Conference on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, both in London.

