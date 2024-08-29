Innocan Pharma Announces Closing Of Private Placement And Grant Of Stock Options

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF ) ("Innocan" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the and biotechnology industries, is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of 5,025,725 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.22 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,105,659.50 (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of: (i) one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share"); and (ii) one (1) common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$0.32 for a period of four (4) years from the date of issuance.

Innocan intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities issued to Canadian subscribers in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Iris Bincovich, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated "we are very pleased with our successful offering.

I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to our investors for their unwavering support. We see this

as a strong vote of confidence by both existing and

new investors which

demonstrates investor

support of our vision and strategic direction. These new funds will provide us with additional working capital

to

enable us to capitalize on new opportunities and allow us to advance strongly on our growth plans."

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 300,000 stock options (each an " Option ") to certain consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan (the " Plan "). Each Option may be exercised for one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Share ") at a price of $0.25 per Share. The Options expire on August 27, 2029.

All Options granted vest in accordance with the following vesting schedule: (i) 1/3rd of the Options vested immediately at grant; (ii) 1/3rd of the Options will vest on February 28, 2025; and (iii) 1/3rd will vest on August 27, 2025; all subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan.

About Innocan Pharma:

Innocan is a pharmaceutical tech company that operates under two main segments: Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Wellness. In the Pharmaceuticals segment, Innocan focuses on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies comprises with cannabinoids science, to treat various conditions to improve patients' quality of life. This segment involves two drug delivery technologies: (i) LPT CBD-loaded liposome platform facilitating exact dosing and the prolonged and controlled release of CBD into the blood stream. The LPT delivery platform research is in the preclinical trial phase for two indications: Epilepsy and Pain Management. In the Consumer Wellness segment, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of innovative and high-performance self-care products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan has established a Joint Venture by the name of BI Sky Global Ltd. that focuses developing on advanced targeted online sales.



Contact Information:

For Innocan Pharma Corporation:

Iris Bincovich, CEO

+1 5162104025

+972-54-3012842

+442037699377

[email protected]



NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

