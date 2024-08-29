Marvell Technology, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results



Q2 Net Revenue: $1.273 billion, declined by (5)% year-on-year

Q2 Gross Margin: 46.2% GAAP gross margin; 61.9% non-GAAP gross margin Q2 Diluted income (loss) per share: $(0.22) GAAP diluted loss per share; $0.30 non-GAAP diluted income per share

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, (NASDAQ: MRVL ), a leader in data infrastructure solutions, today reported results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Net revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $1.273 billion, $23.0 million above the mid-point of the Company's guidance provided on May 30, 2024. GAAP net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $(193.3) million, or $(0.22) per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $266.2 million, or $0.30 per diluted share. Cash flow from operations for the second quarter was $306.4 million.

"Marvell's second quarter revenue grew 10% sequentially, above the mid-point of guidance driven by strong demand from AI. We saw strong growth from our electro-optics products and our custom AI programs began to ramp," said Matt Murphy, Marvell's Chairman and CEO. "Next quarter, we expect our combined enterprise networking and carrier end markets to return to growth, while our data center end market growth accelerates. As a result, for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, we expect all our end markets to grow sequentially, with consolidated revenue forecasted to grow 14% sequentially at the mid-point, accompanied by a significant increase in operating leverage."

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2025 Financial Outlook



Net revenue is expected to be $1.450 billion +/- 5%.

GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 47.2%.

Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 61%.

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $693 million.

Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $465 million.

Basic weighted-average shares outstanding are expected to be 867 million.

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding are expected to be 875 million.

GAAP diluted loss per share is expected to be $(0.09) +/- $0.05 per share. Non-GAAP diluted income per share is expected to be $0.40 +/- $0.05 per share.

GAAP diluted EPS is calculated using basic weighted-average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net loss, and calculated using diluted weighted-average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net income. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is calculated using diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Conference Call



Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition and divestiture-related costs, restructuring and other related charges (including, but not limited to, asset impairment charges, employee severance costs, and facilities related charges), resolution of legal matters, and certain expenses and benefits that are driven primarily by discrete events that management does not consider to be directly related to Marvell's core business. Although Marvell excludes the amortization of all acquired intangible assets from these non-GAAP financial measures, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase price accounting arising from acquisitions, and that such amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to Marvell's revenues earned during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to Marvell's future period revenues as well.

Marvell uses a non-GAAP tax rate to compute the non-GAAP tax provision. This non-GAAP tax rate is based on Marvell's estimated annual GAAP income tax forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from Marvell's non-GAAP income, as well as the effects of significant non-recurring and period specific tax items which vary in size and frequency, and excludes tax deductions and benefits from acquired tax loss and credit carryforwards and changes in valuation allowance on acquired deferred tax assets. Marvell's non-GAAP tax rate is determined on an annual basis and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events that may materially affect the non-GAAP tax rate such as tax law changes; acquisitions; significant changes in Marvell's geographic mix of revenue and expenses; or changes to Marvell's corporate structure. For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, a non-GAAP tax rate of 7.0% has been applied to the non-GAAP financial results.

Marvell believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to Marvell's financial condition and results of operations. While Marvell uses non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance its understanding of certain aspects of its financial performance, Marvell does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Consistent with this approach, Marvell believes that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of its financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, allows for greater transparency in the review of its financial and operational performance.

Externally, management believes that investors may find Marvell's non-GAAP financial measures useful in their assessment of Marvell's operating performance and the valuation of Marvell. Internally, Marvell's non-GAAP financial measures are used in the following areas:



Management's evaluation of Marvell's operating performance;

Management's establishment of internal operating budgets;

Management's performance comparisons with internal forecasts and targeted business models; and Management's determination of the achievement and measurement of certain performance-based equity awards (adjustments may vary from award to award).

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of Marvell's business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Marvell's results as reported under GAAP. The exclusion of the above items from our GAAP financial metrics does not necessarily mean that these costs are unusual or infrequent.

Forward-Looking Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections.

macroeconomic conditions, or expectations of such conditions, such as high or rising interest rates, macroeconomic slowdowns, recessions, inflation, and stagflation; risks related to our ability to estimate customer demand and future sales accurately; our ability to define, design, develop and market products for the Cloud, 5G markets, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) markets; risks related to higher inventory levels; risks related to cancellations, rescheduling or deferrals of significant customer orders or shipments, as well as the ability of our customers to manage inventory; our dependence on a small number of customers; the risk of downturns in the semiconductor industry or our customer end markets; the impact of international conflict (such as the current armed conflicts in the Ukraine and in Israel and the Gaza Strip) and economic volatility in either domestic or foreign markets including risks related to trade conflicts or tensions, regulations, and tariffs, including but not limited to, trade restrictions imposed on our Chinese customers; our ability to retain and hire key personnel; our ability to limit costs related to defective products; risks related to our debt obligations; risks related to the rapid growth of the Company; delays or increased costs related to completing the design, development, production and introduction of our new products due to a variety of issues, including supply chain cross-dependencies, dependencies on EDA and similar tools, dependencies on the use of third-party, business partner or customer intellectual property, collaboration and synchronization requirements with business partners and customers, requirements to establish new manufacturing, testing, assembly and packing processes, and other issues; our reliance on our manufacturing partners for the manufacture, assembly, testing and packaging of our products; risks related to the ASIC business model which requires us to use third-party IP including the risk that we may lose business or experience reputational harm if third parties, including customers, lose confidence in our ability to protect their IP rights; the risks associated with manufacturing and selling products and customers' products outside of the United States; our ability to secure design wins from our customers and prospective customers; our ability to complete and realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions, divestitures and investments; decreases in gross margin and results of operations in the future due to a number of factors, including high or increasing interest rates and volatility in foreign exchange rates; severe financial hardship or bankruptcy of one or more of our major customers; our ability to realize the expected benefits from restructuring activities; the effects of transitioning to smaller geometry process technologies; risks related to use of a hybrid work model; the impact of any change in the income tax laws in jurisdictions where we operate and the loss of any beneficial tax treatment that we currently enjoy; the outcome of pending or future litigation and legal and regulatory proceedings; risk related to our Sustainability program; the impact and costs associated with changes in international financial and regulatory conditions; our ability and the ability of our customers to successfully compete in the markets in which we serve; our ability and our customers' ability to develop new and enhanced products and the adoption of those products in the market; supply chain disruptions or component shortages that may impact the production of our products including our kitting process or may impact the price of components which in turn may impact our margins on any impacted products and any constrained availability from other electronic suppliers impacting our customers' ability to ship their products, which in turn may adversely impact our sales to those customers; our ability to scale our operations in response to changes in demand for existing or new products and services; risks associated with acquisition and consolidation activity in the semiconductor industry, including any consolidation of our manufacturing partners; our ability to protect our intellectual property; risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (or future pandemics) which have impacted, and for which lingering effects may continue to impact our business, employees and operations, the transportation and manufacturing of our products, and the operations of our customers, distributors, vendors, suppliers, and partners; our maintenance of an effective system of internal controls; financial institution instability; and other risks detailed in our SEC filings from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

