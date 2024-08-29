(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Franklin Resources, (“Franklin” or“the Company”) (NYSE: BEN). Investors who purchased Franklin securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/BEN .



On August 21, 2024, Franklin subsidiary Western Asset Management Company issued a press release announcing that co-Chief Officer Ken Leech“is on a leave of absence, effective immediately” after“receiv[ing] a Wells Notice from the Staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission”. That same day, Bloomberg reported that“[f]ederal prosecutors in New York are investigating whether a Western Asset Management executive allocated winning trades to favored accounts, as part of a criminal probe into a practice known as 'cherry-picking.'”

On this news, Franklin's stock price fell $2.84 per share, or 12.56%, to close at $19.78 per share on August 21, 2024.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Franklin securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site:

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

