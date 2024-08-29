Formfactor Announces Participation At Upcoming Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conferences:



Citi's 2024 Global TMT

Location: The Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Date: September 4, 2024

Format: 1:1's Only

CL King's 22 nd Annual Best Ideas Conference 2024

Location: Virtual

Date: September 16, 2024

Presentation Time: 11:00am-11:35am ET

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at .

Investor Contact:

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4273

...