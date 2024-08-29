Crinetics Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical stage company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today announced that company management will participate in fireside chats at the 22nd Annual Global Healthcare and the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference both being held in New York, NY in September.



Morgan Stanley 22 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 5:35 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast link HERE

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 8:35 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast link HERE

The live and archived webcasts will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of the Crinetics' website at .

If you are interested in arranging a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact your conference representative.

ABOUT CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Crinetics' lead development candidate, paltusotine , is an investigational, first-in-class, oral, once-daily somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist in Phase 3 clinical development for acromegaly and in Phase 2 clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics is also developing atumelnant (CRN04894), an investigational, first-in-class, oral ACTH antagonist, that is currently completing Phase 2 clinical studies for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and Cushing's disease. All of the company's drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts, including additional discovery programs addressing a variety of endocrine conditions such as hyperparathyroidism, polycystic kidney disease, Graves' disease (including thyroid eye disease), diabetes, obesity and GPCR-targeted oncology indications.

