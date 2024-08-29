DMG Blockchain Solutions To Present At The 2024 Gateway Conference On September 5, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB US: DMGGF) (FRANKFURT: 6AX) (“DMG”), is confirmed to present at the 2024 Annual Gateway , which is being held September 4-5, at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



DMG management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 5 at 12 p.m. Pacific Time (PT). The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay . In addition to the presentation, DMG management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

For additional information, to request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email ... .

About The Gateway Conference

Set against the backdrop of the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, the Gateway Conference offers a unique stage for both public and private companies to introduce their stories to new audiences. Celebrating 25 years of fostering impactful industry connections, this year's conference embodies Gateway's mission of connecting leading growth-stage companies with prospective investors, analysts, partners, and other capital markets constituents.

The event offers attendees an exclusive look at a diverse array of companies across sectors such as technology, cleantech, consumer, industrials, financial services, and healthcare. Through presentations and one-on-one meetings, investors and analysts will have exclusive access to senior company executives from over 100 private and public companies.

About Gateway Group

Gateway is a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm specializing in assisting emerging growth companies for over 25 years. We work with businesses at various stages of corporate development, from private startups to public enterprises. Our team of experts offers decades of experience in all facets of corporate communications, including investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR), as well as cutting-edge digital media services such as branding & creative, web development, and social media. Gateway clients are industry leaders in technology, consumer, industrials, finance, business services, and more. To learn more about Gateway Group, our offerings, or how we can help meet your communications needs visit gateway-grp.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

About DMG Blockchain Solutions

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. stands at the forefront of the blockchain revolution, combining its role as a leading, environmentally conscious entity with a comprehensive suite of services that span digital asset mining and blockchain software development. Dedicated to securing and monetizing the benefits of blockchain technology, DMG serves a diverse portfolio of clients through innovative, end-to-end digital solutions. With a focus on technological advancements and a culture of innovation, the company promotes sustainability and remains a trusted figure in the rapidly evolving global cryptocurrency industry. Its operations, streamlined through its Core and Core+ strategies, underscore DMG's commitment to vertical integration and environmental sustainability.

For additional information about DMG Blockchain Solutions and its initiatives, please visit Follow @dmgblockchain on Twitter and subscribe to the DMG YouTube channel to stay updated with the latest developments and insights.

