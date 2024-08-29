Hashicorp Announces Second Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results



Second quarter revenue totaled $165.1 million, representing an increase of 15% year-over-year.

Trailing four quarter average Net Dollar Retention Rate was 110% at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025 as compared to 124% at the end of second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Second quarter GAAP RPO totaled $771.5 million, representing an increase of 13% year-over-year; second quarter current GAAP RPO totaled $473.4 million, representing an increase of 19% year-over-year. Second quarter non-GAAP RPO totaled $793.3 million, representing an increase of 12% year-over-year; second quarter current non-GAAP RPO totaled $492.4 million, representing an increase of 17% year-over-year.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP), The Infrastructure CloudTM company, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2025, ended July 31, 2024.

“The HashiCorp team delivered another solid performance in Q2 of FY25, with revenue growth of 15% year-over-year, and 10% growth in $100K customers year-over-year,” said Dave McJannet, CEO, HashiCorp.“We held a series of sold-out HashiDays events in London, Munich, and Sydney, launched new product capabilities for our customers, and continued work towards closing the transaction with IBM.”

Proposed Merger with International Business Machines ("IBM")



As announced on April 24, 2024, HashiCorp and IBM have entered into a merger agreement under which IBM will acquire HashiCorp for $35.00 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of $6.4 billion. HashiCorp stockholders approved the merger agreement on July 15, 2024. The transaction is currently expected to close by the end of 2024, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

In light of the proposed transaction with IBM, HashiCorp will not be holding a conference call to discuss financial results or providing financial guidance in conjunction with its second quarter of fiscal 2025 earnings release.

Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

Revenue : Total revenue was $165.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up 15% from $143.2 million in the same period last year.

Gross Profit : GAAP gross profit was $134.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, representing an 82% gross margin, compared to a GAAP gross profit of $113.9 million and an 80% gross margin in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross profit was $139.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, representing an 85% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to a non-GAAP gross profit of $118.8 million and an 83% non-GAAP gross margin in the same period last year.

Operat ing Income (Loss) : GAAP operating loss was $43.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to GAAP operating loss of $82.6 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income was $0.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $35.1 million in the same period last year.

Net Income (Loss) : GAAP net loss was $26.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a GAAP net loss of $66.3 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $16.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $18.8 million in the same period last year.

Net Income (Loss) per Share : GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.13 based on 201.9 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $0.34 based on 192.6 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the same period last year. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share was $0.08 and $0.08, respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.10 in the same period last year.

Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) : Total RPO was $771.5 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $682.5 million in the same period last year. The current portion of GAAP RPO was $473.4 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $398.9 million at the end of the same period last year. Total non-GAAP RPO was $793.3 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $708.0 million at the end of the same period last year. The current portion of non-GAAP RPO was $492.4 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $420.3 million at the end of the same period last year.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments : Net cash used in operating activities was $8.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $33.7 million provided by operating activities in the same period last year. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $1,309.3 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $1,244.1 million at the end of the same period last year.

Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter and Recent Operating Highlights



HashiCorp ended the second quarter of fiscal 2025 with 4,709 customers, up from 4,558 customers at the end of the previous fiscal quarter, and up from 4,217 customers at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

The Company ended the second quarter of fiscal 2025 with 934 customers with equal or greater than $100,000 in Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”), up from 918 customers at the end of the previous fiscal quarter and 851 customers at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Customers with equal to or greater than $100,000 in ARR represented 89% of total revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to 90% in the previous fiscal quarter and 89% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Quarterly subscription revenue from HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) reached $26.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $24.6 million in the previous fiscal quarter and up from $18.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The Company's trailing four quarter average Net Dollar Retention Rate was 110% at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to 113% in the previous quarter and 124% at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

About HashiCorp, Inc.

HashiCorp is The Infrastructure CloudTM company, helping organizations automate multi-cloud and hybrid environments with Infrastructure Lifecycle Management and Security Lifecycle Management. HashiCorp offers The Infrastructure Cloud on the HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) for managed cloud services, as well as self-hosted enterprise offerings and community source-available products. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit hashicorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, as amended, including, among others, statements about HashiCorp's business strategy, go-to-market initiatives, revenue growth, and long-term opportunity related to HashiCorp's product innovation. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“likely,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“seek,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from current expectations and beliefs, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, HashiCorp and its business as set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) pursuant to our Annual Report on Form 10-K dated March 20, 2024, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q dated August 29, 2024, and our future reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results for HashiCorp to differ materially from those contained in HashiCorp's forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and HashiCorp specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we have disclosed non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, non-GAAP free cash flow and total and current non-GAAP RPOs, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided tabular reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure at the end of this release.

We calculate non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit before amortization of stock-based compensation included in the amortized expenses of capitalized internal-use software, stock-based compensation expense, and amortization of acquired intangibles included in cost of revenue.

We calculate non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross margin before the impact of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software, stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangibles included in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue.

We calculate non-GAAP operating loss as GAAP operating loss before amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, and merger and acquisition-related expenses. We calculate non-GAAP net income (loss) as GAAP net loss before amortization of stock-based compensation of capitalized internal-use software, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, and merger and acquisition-related expenses, which comprise one-time costs associated with advisory, legal, and other professional fees, net of tax adjustments.

We calculate non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted).

We calculate non-GAAP free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs. Non-GAAP free cash flow as a % of revenue is calculated as non-GAAP free cash flow divided by total revenue.

We calculate non-GAAP RPOs as RPOs plus customer deposits, which are refundable pre-paid amounts, based on the timing of when these customer deposits are expected to be recognized as revenue in future periods. The current portion of non-GAAP RPO represents the amount to be recognized as revenue over the next 12 months.

Our management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

