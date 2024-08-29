Sentry AI's Digital Coworker, Sentry Companion, Helps Bust Crime Ring In Santa Clara, Highlighting The Future Of Security Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry AI, a leader in AI-powered security solutions, has demonstrated the power of its in a high-profile crime bust in collaboration with the Santa Clara Department. Sentry AI's digital coworker, Sentry Companion, played a critical role in the arrest of 12 burglary suspects involved in a mail and package theft ring. This successful operation, covered by NBC News, ABC News,

KTVU, Mercury News, and other major news outlets, underscores the effectiveness of AI-powered security in today's world.

Sentry Companion, the AI Security Guard of the future has arrived and is ready to join your security team!

Sentry Companion, the AI Security Guard of the future

In a statement,

Uday Kiran Chaka, CEO of Sentry AI, emphasized the breakthrough moment for AI security: "Sentry Companion has truly arrived as a digital coworker that enhances the safety and security of our communities by bringing technology and people together efficiently. This is just the beginning of a new era in security."

A New Era for Businesses in Security Solutions

Sentry AI offers businesses a powerful alternative to traditional security methods that often fall short in preventing and responding to criminal activity. Sentry Companion uses an existing security camera system as its "eyes, ears, and mouth" to monitor, detect, and actively deter crime. By utilizing cloud-based AI models to analyze video footage, Sentry Companion identifies intrusions, abnormal behavior, and unauthorized access, and even communicates with potential intruders to prevent crimes before they happen.

Unlike human security guards, who can only be in one place at a time, Sentry Companion provides around-the-clock surveillance across multiple locations at a fraction of the cost. Starting at just $500 per site per month, it offers unbeatable value and efficiency.

Why Businesses Should Consider Sentry Companion



Cost Savings : Businesses can reduce security costs by up to 90% by replacing or augmenting traditional security guards with Sentry Companion.

Enhanced Security : Sentry Companion provides real-time detection, response, and deterrence capabilities that outperform human security in terms of coverage and effectiveness. Proven Effectiveness : Sentry AI's recent collaboration with law enforcement to bring down a crime ring is proof of its technology's real-world impact on safety and security.

By deploying AI-powered security that works seamlessly with human teams, businesses can not only reduce risk but also improve their overall security operations. Sentry AI's success in assisting the Santa Clara Police Department demonstrates that Sentry Companion is the future of crime prevention for residential and commercial properties alike.

About Sentry AI

Sentry AI provides AI-powered digital security solutions for residential and commercial properties. Sentry Companion works alongside traditional security teams to prevent crime, providing continuous surveillance and threat detection at a fraction of the cost of on-site human guards. With proven success stories and rapidly expanding deployments, Sentry AI is redefining the way businesses protect their assets and ensure community safety.

