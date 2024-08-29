AGC Georgia Encourages Construction Industry To Join National Suicide Prevention Efforts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- AGC Georgia CEO Mike DunhamATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) is calling on construction companies across the state to participate in National Prevention Month this September by dedicating a week to raising awareness about the mental health challenges faced by workers in the construction industry.From Sept. 9 – 13, during Suicide Prevention Week, AGC Georgia urges all construction firms to take part in a collective effort to educate their workforce about the risk factors and warning signs of suicide, and to provide the necessary resources and support to help prevent it."We must be proactive in addressing mental health in our industry," AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham said. "Our workers are our greatest asset, and it's our responsibility to ensure they have the support they need. Participating in Suicide Prevention Week is a critical step in fostering a work environment where mental health is openly discussed and help is readily available."The construction industry faces some of the highest rates of suicide among all occupations, making this initiative critically important. The pressures of the job, combined with physical demands, long hours and the stigma around seeking help, contribute to mental health struggles among workers. By addressing these issues head-on, the industry can work together to create a safer and more supportive environment for all.AGC Georgia encourages companies to visit ConstructionSuicidePrevention to register for this important initiative. The website offers a range of resources designed to help companies plan and implement activities during Suicide Prevention Week. These resources include toolbox talks, posters, videos and guidelines for creating a supportive workplace culture that prioritizes mental health.AGC Georgia, through its partnership with the Georgia Mental Health Alliance (GAMH Alliance), is dedicated to fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes mental health. The organization not only promotes mental health well-being year-round but also provides employers and the public with vital information, guidance, and access to training resources. In collaboration with key GAMH Alliance members-including the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Atlanta-West Area Office, Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Georgia, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) of Georgia, Mental Health America (MHA) of Georgia, and the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD), Office of Federal Grant Programs and Suicide Prevention-AGC Georgia works to protect workers by reducing and preventing exposure to mental health hazards, addressing work-related suicides, and combating drug overdose issues.For more information about AGC Georgia, please visit .# # #About AGC GeorgiaAGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include nearly 650 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 27,000 member firms nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S. For more information, please visit .

