OUR Arts Foundation Launches Monthly Art Auction To Support Healing Through Creativity

OUR Arts Foundation Launches Monthly Art Auction

OUR Arts Foundation, a leading non-profit organization, is proud to launch a monthly art auction.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OUR Arts Foundation , a leading nonprofit organization in San Diego dedicated to fostering healing and self-empowerment through creativity, is proud to announce a monthly art auction .Starting August 29th, this unique initiative will allow art enthusiasts to bid on an exclusive, hand-selected piece of art each month while directly supporting the Foundation's mission. The artwork available for auction has been generously donated by talented volunteer artists, showcasing various styles and art mediums. Each month, a new featured piece will be introduced with a detailed description, dimensions, and an artist statement, allowing bidders to connect deeply with the work and its creator.The inaugural piece is titled High Seas, a stunning ceramic artwork created by the renowned artist Marcia Johnson. This piece encapsulates the ocean's dynamic beauty and untamed spirit, making it a perfect introduction to the auction series. Bidding for High Seas is now open and continues until the close of the month. Art collectors and supporters are invited to participate in the auction, with all proceeds benefiting OUR Arts Foundation's workshops aimed at helping survivors. These workshops are designed to harness the power of creativity to uplift and empower individuals on their journey of healing from trauma.In addition to bidding on the featured artwork, supporters can contribute to the Foundation's mission through direct donations. Whether you are a seasoned collector or a first-time art buyer, this auction provides a meaningful way to acquire one-of-a-kind art while making a tangible difference in the lives of survivors. The winning bidder for each month will be notified at the end of the auction, securing a remarkable piece of art and the knowledge that their contribution is helping to change lives through the arts.For more information about the auction and the featured artwork or to donate, please visit . Please subscribe to the OUR Arts YouTube channel for creative updates and information about our volunteer artists and partner organizations.OUR Arts Foundation is a San Diego-based nonprofit organization that partners with mission-minded organizations to provide accessible art workshops. To stay informed, sign up for our newsletter at .

"High Seas" | An Original Piece | OUR Arts Auction

