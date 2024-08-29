Eerie Life-Size Halloween Decorations From Gemmy To Haunt Your Home

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Animatronic Witch, Sea Witch, Headless Zombie, and More at Lowe's This Season

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transform your home into a house of horrors!

Gemmy is thrilled to unleash hauntingly realistic life-size decorations available exclusively at Lowe's. Guaranteed to scare thrill seekers and Halloween lovers of all ages, this nightmarish décor delivers next-level sinister setups.

Poseable Skeletons

Kick up the fright factor with Gemmy's Life-Size Animated indoor Halloween décor.

The bone-chilling lineup begins with two skeletons that can be posed with ease to create custom Halloween scenes:



7-ft Indoor Poseable Skeleton : Features a natural bone color and makes the perfect addition to a spooky party, a surprise visitor in a guest room, or any indoor location requiring a creepy touch. 10-ft Indoor/Outdoor Poseable Skeleton : Features a matte white tone and weather-resistant materials for outdoor display.

Animated Décor

Kick up the fright factor with Gemmy's Life-Size Animated indoor Halloween décor, featuring characters with unearthly appearances, realistic movements, and spine-tingling sound effects:



6-ft Witch : Lure guests closer with a haggard old witch dressed in black. Disfigured and unkempt with long grey hair, she holds a crooked staff and makes horrifying cackles. Spooky phrases and flashing red eyes activate as her head jolts forward.

5.5-ft Sea Witch : Dive into the abyss with a wretched sea witch, styled in burgundy and grey with a seaweed overlay. This hideous hag moves her lighted staff, greeting guests with webbed hands and flashing eyes as she speaks ancient seafaring wisdom and warnings.

5-ft Headless Zombie : This gruesome zombie turns side to side while holding her talking, decapitated head with curly grey hair and illuminated green eyes. Dressed in tattered vintage clothing, a red light projects from her exposed neck as a gruesome testament to her gory demise. 7-ft Gargoyle : Experience the menacing grey gargoyle, complete with creepy fangs and sharp claws. Sitting on a pedestal, it speaks with lighted red eyes as its large wings rise and lower, and blue light casts an eerie glow on both sides.

Embrace the Halloween spirit with life-size frights, only at Lowe's!

About

Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® Lighting. For more information on products and retailers, visit . Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook .

