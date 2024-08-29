Royal Canadian Legion Delegates Elect New Executive Team And Help Move Agenda Forward

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Members vote on resolutions to help achieve organization's mandate

OTTAWA, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkley Lawrence of Newfoundland and Labrador, was named The Royal Canadian Legion's new Dominion President during the organization's 49th Dominion held in Saint John, New Brunswick from August 25-28.



“I'm proud of the work our organization has achieved to date, and I look forward to more positive growth as we continue to focus on the needs of our Veterans,” said Lawrence, upon his installation as the new leader.“I'm honoured to be elected.”

“It takes years of dedicated service,” he added, in thanking those presidents who came before him.

Among others elected to the executive team included First Vice-President John Mahon, and three vice presidents including Valerie Macgregor, Sharon McKeown , and Garry Pond. Bruce Julian becomes the Immediate Past President, and Vice-Admiral (Ret'd) Larry Murray remains the Legion's Grand President, an appointed advisory position.

Close to one thousand delegates heard national updates from across the country such as news about the organization's growing membership, and how it is battling trademark violations related to the Poppy image. Delegates also voted on submitted resolutions from across the country, pertaining to operations and advocacy.

Twenty guest speakers discussed topics and issues of importance to Legion members – from pain management to service dogs for Veterans. In many instances, delegates had an opportunity to ask questions and learn more. For example, the Canadian Armed Forces' (CAF) Chief Warrant Officer Bob McCann was asked about sharing information about the support the Legion can provide to CAF members, earlier in their enlistment process, and he committed to this idea in principle.

Canada's Veterans' Obmud Col. (Ret'd) Nishika Jardine relayed how her department is pushing Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) to simplify its communications with Veterans.

And an Army Veteran of Canada's mission in Afghanistan, Mike Trauner, shared his emotional story about how he lost both legs while serving, detailing the difficult things that CAF members are required to do. He also met many Veteran delegates.“To share my story and hear their story, and to relate to that is near and dear to my heart,” he says.

Minister of Veterans Affairs the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, was the final keynote speaker and relayed updates on her department's work, pledging to continue working together with the Legion to support Veterans and their families.

The Legion's Dominion Convention is held every two years at varying locations across the country. The next Dominion Convention will be held from August 22-26, 2026, during the organization's centennial year in Winnipeg, Manitoba – the Legion's birthplace.

