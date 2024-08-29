Top Advisors At Premier Sotheby’S International Realty Awarded Best Worldwide

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DROPBOX:



PHOTO CREDIT: Premier Sotheby's International Realty

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Sotheby's International Realty is proud to announce that a number of its exceptional individual global advisors and top-producing teams have been honored among the Top 100 advisors worldwide within the Sotheby's International Realty® network. This distinguished recognition brings the world's top professionals together for an evening of celebration in New York City hosted by president and CEO Philip White at the three Michelin-starred restaurant Pe Se in November.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Comprised of over 26,000 advisors, the Sotheby's International Realty global network spans over 1,110 offices across 83 countries and territories. Every year, the brand honors top producers among the global network as part of a Top 100 awards ceremony.

The minimum sales volume production by individual advisors in 2023 achieved was $79 million. Celebrated for their 2023 sales, the individuals awarded include Karen Van Arsdale, of the brokerage's Broad Avenue office; Gregg Center, of the brokerage's Downtown Sarasota office; Cathy Rogers, of the brokerage's Marco Island office; Marilyn Wright, of the brokerage's Asheville office; and James Bates, of the brokerage's Fifth Avenue office.

For small teams, the minimum required sales volume in 2023 achieved was $118.5 million. For medium teams, it was $158 million. Large teams had a minimum requirement of $237 million and mega teams had a minimum requirement of $316 million. The top teams honored include the Michelle Thomas Team, of the brokerage's Marco Island office; the Night-Pinel Team of the brokerage's Winter Park office; the Schemmel Soda Group, of the brokerage's Downtown Sarasota office; the MKT Team, of the brokerage's Downtown Sarasota office; and the Linville Ridge Team, of the brokerage's Linville office.

"This distinguished honor further underscores the fact that our global real estate advisors are in a league of their own,” said Budge Huskey, president and chief executive officer, Premier Sotheby's International Realty.“They exemplify the very definition of excellence in real estate, consistently going above and beyond to deliver an extraordinary experience for their clients."

About Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby's International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby's International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida's business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com .

Elise RamerPremier Sotheby's International Realty...P: