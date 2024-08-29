Film.Io Is Mobilizing Fans To Proactively Support Filmmakers- Securing Funding, Production, And Distribution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Activating fans to drive funding and production, Film Club Season Two offers new rewards for those who support the next wave of film and TV creators.

- Craig Shoemaker, Filmmaker

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A., August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Film, a decentralized filmmaking community , is revolutionizing how fans engage with creators by empowering film and TV fans to play an active role in the funding, production, and distribution of original film and TV projects. As Season One of the Film Fans Loyalty Club wraps up with outstanding success, Film is thrilled to announce the launch of Season Two, offering fans even greater opportunities to turn passion for film and TV into action and claim exclusive rewards.

In Season One, over 14,000 fans actively participated in daily quests, contributing to the rapid advancement of creative projects. More than 125,000 $FAN Tokens were distributed in weekly fan raffles, with an additional $5,000 USD awarded to the Top 10 fans on the Season One leaderboard. Film Club Members completed over 333,000 quests, earned 707,086 GEMs, and grabbed exclusive partner awards including 20 Black Mirror Smile Pass NFTs.

Filmmakers Build Instant Fanbase with Film

The impact of Film's community engagement is perhaps best illustrated by filmmakers who benefit from the platform. "Film has completely transformed the way I engage with my audience," says Keren Hantman, a filmmaker whose project BUMPED gained significant traction since listing on Film. "The support from fans is immediately apparent with daily staking and comments on my newsreel. People really care about BUMPED. The community's energy is super motivating and fun", adds Hantman.

“I'm really into the freedom it allows for creativity”, adds Craig Shoemaker, the creator of ChickenShip on the top 1% of Film creators with over 3 million $FAN staked by thousands of newly acquired fans.“That's the way we're supposed to interact with our fans. Film allows this space. I really like the new creative spectrum it opens”.

Film Film and TV Fans Club: Season Two

Film is offering fans tangible rewards and long-lasting incentives for supporting creative projects. Unlike traditional loyalty programs, Film's decentralized approach ensures that rewards are immutable and that fan engagement translates directly into real-world benefits for both creators and supporters.

Season Two on film is a free-to-register Fan Experience and Rewards contest open to everyone. The new season features over $10,000 value in fan prizes and over $40,000 in creator prizes fueled by $FAN Tokens and enhanced with GEMs, XP Points, and AirBombs.

All of the films being supported by fans in Season Two are immediately eligible for greenlighting, production, licensing and distribution by Ingredient X, the world's foremost fan-owned Film3 studio.

Film is inviting fans and creators to join the community and participate in Season Two of the Film Fans Loyalty Club by signing up on film and joining the club quests on film. To learn more about Film Club Season Two, visit



About Film

Film is a decentralized platform that revolutionizes the entertainment industry by enabling fans and creators to collaborate on film and TV projects. Leveraging blockchain technology, Film ensures equal opportunity, transparency and fairness, offering fans unique opportunities to support creators while earning tangible rewards, exclusive access, and a stake in the success of original content. Focused on community-driven engagement, Film is pioneering a new era where fans and creators share in the process, the fame and the benefits of original film and TV production.

About BUMPED, the film

BUMPED tells the story of Lenny, seven months pregnant and terrified of becoming a mother, bumps into Michelle, a bored stay-at-home mom in extreme circumstances. They decide to embark on what would become a life-changing road trip to find baby Lenny's daddy. The project is created by writer and director, Keren Hantman (see ). Support BUMPED: /project/bumped?utm_source=press

About ChickenShip, the film

In a feather-filled adventure across the cosmos, a fearless chicken crew aboard the SS Coop must uncover the truth behind genetically modified Bitcorn that threatens their planet, Galas Galas. Led by Captain Peckhard, they face fowl play, suspicious swine, and a perilous mission to restore the Eggtherium food supply. Get ready for a clucking good time in "ChickenShip: Saving Galas Galas, one feather at a time! ChickenShip is created by Craig Shoemaker who previously contributed episodes to shows like Park and Recreation and Awkward (see ). Support ChickenShip: /project/chickenship?utm_source=press

About Ingredient X

Ingredient X is the world's foremost fan-owned Film3 Studio. We leverage blockchain technology, AI integration, and fan engagement to greenlight, fund and produce innovative, pre-validated films. The Ingredient X advantage lies in our fan-owned model, blockchain integration for transparency, AI-powered tools for enhanced decision-making, and pre-validation process that reduces risk by gauging audience interest before full production. We're not just creating films - we're reshaping the entire landscape of entertainment production and distribution. Visit us at

Film - The New Hollywood Is Here

