Daylight Robbery In Bengaluru: Thieves Smash Windows Of Parked Cars, Decamp With Laptops, Valuables

(MENAFN- Live Mint) On August 22, a gang pulled off a perfect heist in broad daylight in Bengaluru's Indiranagar. This group, allegedly a team of two, used a special tool to break into cars parked on a busy street and stole laptops and valuables. Their modus operandi was simple and quick: One thief distracted the guard, and the other smashed the windows of the cars with a special device.

A victim of this gang, Surya shared his story on the Internet and urged the residents of Indiranagar to be cautious. He also called for a swift response.

In a post on the microblogging website X (formerly Twitter), Surya wrote:“On August 22, around 7:30 pm, 4 cars were hit on the busy Indiranagar Main 100 ft road near Global Desi store & Westside. Thieves broke windows of all 4 cars, snatched 3 bags with laptops and valuables. I'm one of the victims.”

He said that the CCTV footage shows exactly how the heist was pulled off. "One guy uses a special device to silently break windows (cops say this is common). Another dude distracts the security guard."

Surya, who has also shared CCTV footage of the heist, said the miscreants then grab bags and dash off-"all in plain sight on a crowded street!”

Urging the police for help, Surya said this is not the first time such an incident has occurred in the same lane. "Bengaluru streets are feeling less safe by the day. Bengaluru Police need your swift action! Please investigate and take action to stop these thieves before they strike again.”

He also issued a note of caution for the residents, and said,“Everyone, stay alert! Don't leave valuables visible in your car. Please repost to amplify and raise awareness. Stay safe, Bengaluru!”

The post, since being shared on August 28, has accumulated over 1.3 million views. Check it out here:

Watch how the thieves pulled off the robbery in broad daylight: