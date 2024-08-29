A Man Won Lottery's Lucky For Life Jackpot Of $25,000 A Year For Life

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

A Wisconsin man said sticking with his lucky lottery numbers for four years has paid off.

He won a jackpot of $25,000 a year for life from the Michigan Lottery.



Curtis Olson, 62, of Grand View, told Michigan Lottery officials the ticket he bought for the Oct. 31 Lucky for Life drawing from The Corner Store/Bar in Ironwood, bore the numbers 05-07-11-21-29.



Olson chose to receive his prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $390,000, rather than the annuity payments of $25,000 a year for life.



He said the jackpot will allow him to pay off some bills and live comfortably.

