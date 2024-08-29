Silicon Labs To Present At Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference
Date
8/29/2024 3:30:52 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB ), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced that the company will present at Citi's Global TMT conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at The Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Silicon Labs President and CEO Matt Johnson is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
The discussion will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company website at silabs .
Continue Reading
Silicon Labs Chief Executive Officer Matt Johnson
Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB ) is a leader in
secure, intelligent wireless technology
for a
more connected world. Our integrated
hardware and software
platform, intuitive
development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust
support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced
industrial,
commercial, home and life applications. We
make it easy for
developers to solve complex
wireless challenges throughout the product
lifecycle and get to market quickly
with
innovative solutions that transform industries,
grow economies, and
improve lives.
silabs
Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.
SOURCE Silicon Labs
MENAFN29082024003732001241ID1108617169
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.