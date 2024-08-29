Poverty: The Root Cause Of Global And National Tensions: A Call For OAS Action

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Sir Ronald Sanders

Poverty is the festering wound at the heart of the world's social, economic, and tensions. In the Americas, it is a stark reality that not only divides but destabilizes entire nations.

Despite advances in the fight against poverty, the rich continue to grow richer, while the chasm between the wealthy and the impoverished remains perilously wide. This division, both within and between nations, is exacerbated by the compounded crises of climate change, insufficient access to concessional financing, and unfavourable terms of trade, particularly for developing nations.

The grim truth is that without decisive action, the world will become increasingly unsafe, more chaotic, and less conducive to peace.

The recent“Manifesto Against Poverty ,” submitted to the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) by the ambassador of Colombia, secretary-general Luis Almagro and me, as the ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda, is a clarion call to address this issue head-on.

This manifesto underscores a fundamental truth: poverty is not just a domestic issue but a global crisis that fuels inequality, stunts development, and incites conflict. It is the root cause of many of the challenges facing our world today, from mass migration to escalating crime rates. As such, the fight against poverty must become a central priority for nations, especially those in the Americas – the most unequal region on the planet.

The statistics are alarming. According to the World Bank, poverty in Latin America and the Caribbean increased from 28.3 percent in 2019 to 30.3 percent in 2021, a surge driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and global economic disruption caused by the Russian war against Ukraine.

The impact of poverty is particularly severe on the most vulnerable – children, indigenous communities, people of African descent, and women. In many cases, families must choose between feeding their children or buying essential medicines, a tragic illustration of the daily hardships faced by millions.

Poverty is not just a statistic; it is a powerful force that undermines peace and security. It drives people to desperation, forcing them to undertake perilous journeys in search of better lives, as we have seen with those who trek through the treacherous Darien gap, to suffer as desperate refugees on the southern border of the US. It fuels crime, violence, and instability, creating fertile ground for organized crime and drug trafficking, including among gangs of young persons.

The ripple effects of poverty do not respect borders; they spill over into neighbouring countries and destabilize entire regions. Thus, the fight against poverty must be inclusive and comprehensive, involving all sectors of society and requiring a coordinated international response.

The manifesto's call for the OAS to adopt a unified stance against poverty is not only timely but essential. It is a significant opportunity for the OAS to demonstrate leadership and make a meaningful impact on the lives of millions. The adoption of this manifesto would be a landmark achievement, signalling the organization's commitment to addressing the root causes of inequality and underdevelopment. By establishing a Working Group on Poverty, the OAS can mobilize the collective efforts of the organs of the Inter-American System, including the Inter-American Development Bank, the Pan-American Health Organization and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to develop and implement strategies that address the multifaceted nature of poverty.

At the meeting of the Permanent Council, it was encouraging to see that the majority of countries were attentive to the gravity of the problem and recognized the urgent need for action. However, it was troubling that representatives from a few countries, despite the prevalence of poverty within their own borders and their subjection to global disparities, became bogged down in questioning the relatively small cost of establishing a Working Group. This group would collaborate with other organs of the Inter-American system to advance the cause of poverty alleviation as outlined in the manifesto. Their hesitation underscores a troubling position that, if not addressed, could undermine the broader, more critical goal of fostering long-term development and stability across the region.

This manifesto is not just about alleviating poverty; it is about transforming the structures that perpetuate it. The manifesto highlights the need for inclusive institutions that empower the poor and provide them with the tools they need to escape the vicious cycle of poverty. It calls for a universal basket of services that ensures access to housing, education, healthcare, and social protection for all. This approach recognizes that poverty is not simply about a lack of income but is a multidimensional problem that requires a comprehensive and targeted response.

The responsibility to eradicate poverty lies not just with individual nations but with the international community. The OAS, as the most important and inclusive regional organization, has a moral and legal obligation to lead this fight. The OAS Charter explicitly states the organization's purpose to“eradicate extreme poverty, which constitutes an obstacle to the full democratic development of the peoples of the hemisphere.” This mission is more critical now than ever before.

Caribbean and Central American countries, being among the most deprived in the Americas, should be at the forefront of promoting this manifesto. These nations should fully understand the devastating impact of poverty on their people and their societies. Their leadership in this initiative would not only benefit their citizens but would also set a powerful example for the rest of the region and the world.

The adoption of the“Manifesto Against Poverty” by the OAS represents a pivotal moment. It is an opportunity for the organization to assert its role as a force for good, leading the charge in the global fight against poverty. The OAS must seize this opportunity to fulfil its charter obligations and demonstrate that it is committed to not only defending democracy and human rights but also to advancing development and eradicating poverty. The time to act is now, for the sake of our region, our world, and future generations.

The OAS, through its Permanent Council in collaboration with its executive secretariat for integral development, still have the chance to act in the coming days, and, by doing so, demonstrate that the Organization is relevant to the people of The Americas.

The post Poverty: The root cause of global and national tensions: A call for OAS action appeared first on Caribbean News Global .