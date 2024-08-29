Amazfit Named Official Wearable Partner & Timekeeper Of HYROX

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Zepp Health's Amazfit & HYROX Announce Partnership Reaching Over 300,000

, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HYROX , the World Series of Racing, a Time 100 Most Influential Companies in the World 2024 Winner has today announced its partnership with Zepp Corporation ("Zepp Health") (NYSE: ZEPP ), a global leader in smart wearables and health technology, through its smart wearable brand, Amazfit .

This two-year partnership will see Amazfit serve as the Official Wearable and Timekeeping partner of HYROX, aiming to aid athletes' training regime, and unlock further potential by providing a sophisticated, yet user- friendly, solution for 24/7 health and fitness monitoring.

Amazfit will physically activate its partnership rights at HYROX events throughout the season until 2026 with live experiences and dedicated consumer shops. It also aims to support key athletes providing them with Amazfit Cheetah Pro, Falcon, T-Rex Ultra, Balance and Active smartwatches and the Amazfit Helio Ring, catering to the diverse fitness levels of HYROX participants.

Additionally, Amazfit will soon announce software updates to its smartwatches that will include a HYROX race mode and integration into HYROX365, empowering HYROX Training Clubs and Coaches with smart digital solutions.



As part of Zepp Health, Amazfit stands at the forefront of smart wearable technology. Known for its innovative design and advanced functionality, Amazfit smartwatches have garnered acclaim, including prestigious awards such as the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award. Now, partnering with HYROX, Amazfit is poised to elevate the fitness racing experience through the following key features and benefits:



Integrated Ecosystem for Optimal Performance : The synergy between the Helio Ring and Amazfit smartwatches, including Amazfit Cheetah Pro, Falcon, Balance, Active, and T-Rex Ultra, maximises performance. Data from both devices is seamlessly integrated within the Zepp App, offering athletes a holistic view of their health metrics during intense workouts and recovery periods.

Data-Driven Insights for HYROX Excellence : With comprehensive data insights, showcasing athletes' recovery strategies, identifying common training pitfalls, and revealing the practices and metrics of elite performers, Amazfit provides invaluable insights to all HYROX competitors. Tailored Training with Zepp Coach : AI-powered Zepp Coach offers sport-specific movements, personalised training plans, and targeted recommendations. This customization enhances the appeal and utility of Amazfit devices, making them indispensable tools for HYROX athletes aiming to optimise their performance and achieve their goals.

Commenting on the partnership, Wayne Huang, CEO of Zepp Health expressed his excitement

about the partnership, stating, "I am delighted to announce our partnership with HYROX, aligning two forces dedicated to pushing the boundaries of athletic achievement and unlocking human potential. Through our smartwatches and fitness wearables, we aim to empower athletes to reach their peak performance and transform their everyday lives."

Moritz Furste, HYROX Co-founder and CMO, adds , "The sport of HYROX is evolving rapidly,

and the future of fitness racing is now intertwined with cutting-edge smartwear technology like Amazfit. The upcoming development of a HYROX race mode and integration within HYROX 365 will be a great aid for HYROX athletes and Training Clubs going forward. We are always committed to giving our athletes the best chance at success, and we're pleased to be doing this alongside Amazfit

About HYROX:

HYROX is the Global Sport of Fitness Racing, inspiring people worldwide to engage in the healthiest form of training and competition on earth. HYROX connects the world's training communities with a sport, a training methodology and a lifestyle that is accessible to all and conveys the transformative benefits of training and competition to a globally connected audience.

About Zepp Health:

Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP ), a global smart wearable and health technology leader, empowers

users to live their healthiest lives by optimizing their health, fitness, and wellness journeys

through its leading consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. Powered by its

proprietary Zepp Digital Health Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, it delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and

guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award. Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. To date, Zepp Health has shipped over 200 million units and its products are available in 90+

countries. Founded in 2013, Zepp Health has 1000+ employees and offices.

Learn more at and

