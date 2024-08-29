Invenergy Announces Commercial Operations At Its 10Th Arizona Battery Energy Storage Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) El Storage Center increases Invenergy's Arizona storage portfolio to nearly 200 MW

YOUNGTOWN, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invenergy, the leading privately-held developer, owner, and operator of sustainable energy solutions, announced completion of the El Sol Energy Storage Center (50 MW), marking its 10th battery energy storage project in Arizona to reach commercial operations since the start of 2023. Notably, Invenergy's project portfolio accounts for nearly half of all storage facilities to come in the Grand Canyon State during that same timeframe.



"The start of commercial operations at El Sol is an exciting milestone for Invenergy, marking our 10th storage project online in the state which helps meet the high customer demand for clean energy in Arizona," said Jim Shield, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Invenergy . "Our investment in clean energy storage nationwide recognizes the growing need for diverse and safe energy sources and infrastructure that provides Americans with more reliable, affordable electricity year-round."

All projects have been developed for Arizona Public Service (APS) in Maricopa and Yuma Counties and added nearly 200 MW to the state's clean energy capacity to power residents and businesses throughout Arizona.

"Arizona has experienced an extended stretch of triple-digit temperatures this summer and APS customers have used a record-breaking amount of energy as they run their air conditioners to stay cool. Adding renewable projects like the El Sol Energy Storage Center to our already diverse power supply will help APS continue to deliver the reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy our customers count on, especially on our hottest summer days," said Brian Cole, Vice President of Resource Management at APS .

"It's exciting to see Invenergy's significant investment in energy storage come to life through the El Sol Energy Storage Center. This project brings increased revenues into local Arizona communities and supports energy resiliency, reliability and affordability for Arizona residents and businesses," said Maren Mahoney, Director of Arizona Governor's Office of Resiliency . "Projects like these are critical as our energy demand grows and El Sol demonstrates the potential for sustainable, private sector-led growth."

Invenergy's Arizona storage projects have brought millions of dollars of investment into the local economy, helping to fund public schools, emergency services, and local infrastructure. The projects include Desert Star, Paloma, Cotton Center, Gila Bend I & II, Hyder I & II, Foothills I & II and El Sol. Invenergy also has additional solar and storage projects in development throughout Arizona. Later this year, the Yuma Solar Energy Center (70 MW) is anticipated to begin operations, and the Hashknife Solar Energy Center (275 MW) is expected to begin construction. Invenergy's growing project portfolio in the state invests millions in local taxes and landowner payments while powering over 40,000 Arizona homes with clean electricity every year.

"Invenergy's El Sol Energy Storage Center represents the increasing necessity of energy storage for communities across the state," said Frank Macchiarola, Chief Policy Officer for American Clean Power Association (ACP) . "El Sol is delivering jobs and millions of dollars in community investment while deploying critical infrastructure that will help meet Arizona's growing electricity demand and further enhance reliability when residents need power most."

Storage technologies are crucial to the broader deployment of utility-scale renewables. Among several other beneficial uses, storage allows for "solar after sunset," or the ability to use stored solar power when the sun isn't shining. Invenergy's 31+ gigawatt portfolio of operating, in construction and contracted projects includes 21 storage projects, totaling 556 megawatts or 1,817 megawatt-hours of clean energy.

Invenergy is accelerating cleaner, more reliable, affordable energy. Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, build, own, and operate large-scale renewable and other clean energy generation, transmission and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Headquartered in Chicago, Invenergy has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Japan, Poland, and Scotland.



Invenergy and its affiliated companies have successfully developed more than 31,000 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction or contracted, including wind, solar, transmission infrastructure and natural gas power generation and advanced energy storage projects.

