First Step Taken For Flights To Connect Istanbul With Mostar
Date
8/29/2024 3:15:24 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By News Centre
The first step was taken for the flights that will connect
Istanbul with Mostar, one of the most important touristic and
historical cities of Bosnia and Herzegovina. During the meeting,
the tourism potential and investment opportunities of the city of
Mostar and the Herzegovina region in general were conveyed to
Turkish officials, while the importance of direct flights from
Istanbul to Mostar was also emphasized.
Deputy Minister of transport of the Republic of Turkey Enver
İskurt and Civil Aviation Director General Kemal Yüksek, Civil
Aviation Directorate General Air Transportation Department Head
Sefa Ceyhan, Pegasus Airlines Sales and Network Planning Director
Emre Pekesen, Ground Operations Group Head Boğaç Uğurlutegin met
with Mostar Mayor Mario Kordic, Herzegovina Neretva Canton (HNK)
Prime Minister Marija Buhac, HNK Finance Minister Adil Suto and
Mostar Airport Director Marko Duzel during their visit to
Mostar.
Investment opportunities were discussed
At the meeting, the tourism potential and investment
opportunities of the city of Mostar and the Herzegovina region in
general were conveyed to Turkish authorities, while the importance
of direct flights from Istanbul to Mostar was also highlighted.
Mayor Mario Kordic stated that it was very important for Mostar to
be directly connected to Istanbul by air, and that they, as the
Mostar Municipality, were ready to contribute to the realization of
this flight.
Parties approached positively
HNK Prime Minister Marija Buhac emphasized that tourism is one
of the strategic areas for the development of Herzegovina region
and said that the government is ready to support the improvement of
the airport infrastructure and the opening of new lines.
Deputy Minister of Transport Enver İskurt expressed that they
want to work on starting direct flights between Istanbul and
Mostar. Pegasus officials also noted that Mostar is a well-known
destination in Turkey and that this destination has potential, and
that if the technical infrastructure of the airport is suitable,
they will start flights from Istanbul to Mostar in the coming
period.
Meanwhile, Pegasus Airlines, which has been operating flights
between Istanbul and Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and
Herzegovina, for many years, recently started flights to Tuzla.
MENAFN29082024000195011045ID1108617077
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.