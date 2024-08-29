Azerbaijan's CEC Holds Another Meeting
Date
8/29/2024 3:15:23 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Under the chairmanship of Mazahir Panahov, the Central Election
Commission (CEC) convened for another meeting on Thursday,
Azernews reports, citing AZERTAG.
The session commenced with the approval of the protocol from the
August 28 meeting.
The commission registered the authorized representatives of the
White Party (Ağ Partiya) and reviewed queries related to the snap
parliamentary elections scheduled for September 1.
The meeting featured extensive discussions on applications and
the adoption of related decisions.
MENAFN29082024000195011045ID1108617073
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.