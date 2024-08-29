عربي


Azerbaijan's CEC Holds Another Meeting

8/29/2024 3:15:23 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Under the chairmanship of Mazahir Panahov, the Central Election Commission (CEC) convened for another meeting on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing AZERTAG.

The session commenced with the approval of the protocol from the August 28 meeting.

The commission registered the authorized representatives of the White Party (Ağ Partiya) and reviewed queries related to the snap parliamentary elections scheduled for September 1.

The meeting featured extensive discussions on applications and the adoption of related decisions.

