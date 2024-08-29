EU Countries Ready To Expedite Delivery Of Pledged Military Aid To Ukraine - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, Ukraine's Foreign Dmytro Kuleba has conveyed a sense of urgency regarding the delivery of pledged military assistance.

That's according to the foreign minister's account on social X , Ukrinform reports.

“During today's meeting in Brussels with EU foreign ministers, I conveyed a sense of urgency regarding the delivery of already pledged military aid, including air defense systems. I appreciate the readiness of my colleagues to take necessary steps to expedite these deliveries,” Kuleba posted.

He noted that the EU is an important pillar of the coalition to support Ukraine and he welcomes the intention of a number of EU member states to respond to Ukraine's call and advocate for lifting restrictions on the use of weapons on all legitimate military targets in Russia in their bilateral dialogues with other members of the coalition.

Germany, partners to supply more Iris-Ts and Gepards to Ukraine this year

“I am also grateful to EU member states who have promised to step up relevant efforts and provide additional equipment and resources for Ukrainian energy system,” he wrote.

Kuleba emphasized that Ukraine is fulfilling its obligations on the path to EU membership, including the historic ratification of the Rome Statute.

“We rely on member states' support to move Ukraine's EU accession negotiations forward at a good pace. Over the last 2.5 years, the EU has shown decisiveness, solidifying Europe's global strength. We have the power to steer history toward peace, security, and justice when we work together. To that end, we agreed to work on new bold steps in the coming political season,” the foreign minister wrote.

As reported earlier, an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers was held in Brussels today, with the main issue being the continuation of EU military support for Ukraine.