Enemy Was Shelling Nikopol Region With Drones And Artillery All Day: One Killed, Six Wounded

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“From the very morning and throughout the day, the enemy was raging in the Nikopol region. The district center, Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivska and Marhanetska communities were under enemy attack. A 42-year-old woman was killed in Nikopol. Six people were also today due to Russian shelling,” Lysak wrote.

According to him, among the wounded are two seriously wounded men aged 60 and 67. The wounded women aged 19 and 59 and men aged 74 and 30 are in moderate condition.

Russian troops dropped more than ten unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the populated areas of Nikopol district. The enemy also used kamikaze drones and fired from artillery.

The shelling damaged infrastructure in the area. In particular, a shopping center, an educational institution, eight apartment buildings, 13 private houses and 5 outbuildings were damaged. In addition, a car, a gas pipeline, and a power line were smashed.

In the afternoon, fighters of the Vostok military group shot down a reconnaissance drone over the region.

As reported, last night and in the morning of August 29, air defense forces shot down 5 enemy drones over the region . The aggressor terrorized Nikopol and the Marhanets community in Nikopol district until late in the evening. They attacked with artillery, kamikaze drones and Grad multiple rocket launchers. The lyceum, post office, cathedral and kiosk were damaged. Seven cars and power lines were damaged.