CX Evolve Summit: Are Gen Zs Loyal To Brands?

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) As the first fully technology-driven generation, Gen Z-ers are different from their predecessors in the way they engage with brands, according to customer experience experts. With unlimited choices, digital first mentality and a strong belief system, Gen Z is more loyal to their ethos than a particular brand. This observation came at the CX Evolve Summit, held in Dubai on Thursday.

“They are loyal to brands as far as they identify with that brand and not with any brand just because it saves them money,” said Suryaveer Singh, head of loyalty CRM and data at ENOC.“They are a very aware generation. On social media as well there is a sense of association whether it is to a cause or to a corporate entity and if you don't fit the values that they stand for, they have no qualms in not switching.”

Suryaveer Singh.

He further clarified how the company tried to stay relevant to them.“Gen Z is born with technology and they understand it,” he said.“So we ensure that we adapt and stay at the forefront of it. We deliver that immediate experience and reward. They don't want to wait for the rewards till the end of the month. So that urgency is something we take care of.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Technologically driven

According to Julia De Souza, Vice President of customer experience and operations at American Express, Middle East said that Gen-Z is very technologically driven.“It means they are constantly served with personalised content and targeted ads,” she said.“But at the end of the day, they are humans. They still have a choice as a customer. We cater to that choice making. The service has to speak to their passion.”

Julia De Souza.

Suryaveer said that it was also important for brands to be transparent with their customers.“As an organisation, you need to stand for something,” he said.“It should not as a PR gimmick, but should truly mean something. Gen Z can see through it. They know how the world works. So you need to be genuine about it.”

CX Evolve Summit

The summit discussed strategies on how to anticipate consumer demands. It highlighted that with rising competition and a rapidly evolving global landscape, trust between consumers and brands is more sacred than ever.

For Stoyan Petrov, frog Middle East Lead, the event was an“ideal platform” to showcase what the company envisioned the“future of customer experience” to be.“For us, success is about creating experiences that build relationships and human connections,” he said.“We are helping brands and organisations grow by nurturing purposeful loyalty across their customer base – something that is increasingly under pressure with the dynamics and behaviours introduced by incoming generations.”

“With customer experience at the heart of brand building, it's the perfect time to mix innovation with a personal touch for better customer engagement, thanks to the rise of GenAI, sustainability, and tech advancements,” said Gaurav Bedekar, Managing Director, Capgemini Invent Middle East.“I loved diving into the future of customer experience with industry leaders, and I'm really looking forward to working with brands to innovate and deliver amazing experiences.

ALSO READ:

CX Evolve Summit: How UAE is using tech to enhance customer experience

CX Evolve Summit: Tech cannot replace human touch in customer service, say experts

CX Evolve 2024: Revolutionising Customer Experience with Innovation and Insight