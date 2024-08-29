APMIC Expands Into US Market, Bringing Global Enterprise AI Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As the only Taiwanese LLM vendor endorsed by NVIDIA, APMIC aims to make AI accessible to all

TAIPEI, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fueled by the generative AI wave sparked by ChatGPT, APMIC-a leading provider of enterprise-grade AI solutions and the only Taiwanese independent software vendor (ISV) recognized by NVIDIA-today announced its official entry into the U.S. with the launch of its acclaimed large language model, "CaiGunn" in North America. APMIC is committed to driving global AI transformation, empowering companies to develop their own AI capabilities, and enabling everyone to seamlessly join the AI revolution.

APMIC, the Only Taiwanese Company Recognized by Tech Giants NVIDIA and Google, Brings Its MIT AI Expertise to the U.S. Market

Founded in 2017 by Jerry Wu, a Google Developer Expert in machine learning, and a team of AI enthusiasts, APMIC specializes in natural language understanding (NLU). Its enterprise-grade AI solutions are designed to create customized AI digital brains for businesses. With these solutions, employees can interact with AI naturally and conversationally, empowering them to leverage AI for tasks such as customer service, text analysis, and document review. APMIC's solutions have earned accolades from global tech giants.

With seven years of innovation, APMIC has been recognized by NVIDIA as an exclusive generative AI independent software vendor (ISV) strategic partner and has been the only Taiwanese team featured by Google in its machine learning case studies. Jerry Wu, Founder and CEO of APMIC, stated, "Our large language model processes millions of AI interactions each month, providing us with deep insights into the challenges businesses face during AI transformation. We believe that broad internal adoption of AI-without requiring programming or data processing skills-is essential for businesses to thrive in the AI revolution. APMIC is excited to announce our expansion into the U.S. market. Our goal is to showcase Taiwan's AI capabilities on the global stage and empower employees worldwide to harness the power of AI, driving the global AI transformation."

LLM "CaiGunn" Boosts Enterprise Service Efficiency by 30%; APMIC Joins Forces with Ecosystem Partners for Global Expansion

According to P&S Intelligence, the global market for natural language understanding was valued at $18.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $80.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.2%. The North American market is expected to be a significant driver of this demand. Recognizing the growing need for AI technologies, particularly natural language understanding, APMIC foresees a trend of enterprises deploying LLMs on-premises. To meet this demand, APMIC has partnered with Dell, HPE, and NVIDIA to integrate its AI server with the "CaiGunn" model, creating a robust ecosystem for AI deployment.

As a member of NVIDIA's Inception program, APMIC showcased "CaiGunn" at NVIDIA GTC 2024, making it one of only two Taiwanese startups selected to participate in the Startup Pitches. As a leader in natural language understanding, APMIC, backed by NVIDIA and its extensive global network, is expanding into the U.S. market to help enterprises worldwide build their own large language models.

"CaiGunn" named after the Taiwanese Hokkien word for "chat," is a localized large language model and platform framework developed by APMIC's team in Taiwan. It enables employees to create intelligent, contextually relevant AI solutions simply by uploading existing documents, websites, or data-without the need for programming. "CaiGunn" has been adopted by over 800 organizations across various sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and retail. Notable clients include Google, Taipei City Government, and CTBC Bank, with implementations demonstrating a 30% improvement in service efficiency.

In 2023, "CaiGunn" made history as the only Taiwanese model ranked among the top 100 on Hugging Face. This year, APMIC introduced "CaiGunn-TAME", a cutting-edge traditional Chinese LLM tailored for Taiwanese users. Powered by NVIDIA's NIMs and enhanced by CaiGunn's C-RAG, this model offers rapid scaling and a deeper understanding of Taiwanese language and culture.

APMIC secured $1 million in Pre-A funding in March this year and plans to launch a new fundraising round in September. These funds will be used to further expand its overseas market, strengthen the development of its LLMs, attract top talent, and scale its operations.

About APMIC

APMIC (Accelerate Private Machine Intelligence Company) is a leading provider of enterprise-grade AI solutions, founded in Taiwan in 2017. Specializing in natural language understanding (NLU) technology, APMIC offers localized large language models and solutions that allow businesses to develop their own AI capabilities without programming. With applications in over 800 enterprises across various industries and government departments, APMIC is dedicated to equipping every company with the ability to develop its own AI capabilities, to empowering everyone to seamlessly be part of the AI revolution.

