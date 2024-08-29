Kuwait Army Chief Affirms Forces As Nation's Ultimate Shield And Deterrent

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- Chief of the Kuwaiti Staff Lieutenant General Bandar Al-Muzain affirmed on Thursday that Kuwait's Army is the ultimate shield and deterrent against internal and external challenges, underscoring the main goal of maintaining peace and stability in the country.

This came in a statement following Al-Muzain's inspection tour of the 15th Armored Brigade (Mubarak) and the 94th Mechanized Brigade (Saleh Mohammed).

During his visit to the 15th Armored Brigade, Al-Muzain reviewed the types of training and exercises conducted, as well as the brigade's future plans, modernization programs, and the development initiatives aimed at enhancing the capabilities of its officers and soldiers.

At the 94th Mechanized Brigade, Lieutenant General Al-Muzain was briefed on the latest tasks and duties carried out under the brigade's approved training and qualification programs.

The Lieutenant General commended the members of both brigades for their high levels of competence, as he expressed his wishes for their continued success, urging them to spare no effort in honoring their oaths and pledging loyalty to His Highness the Amir, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Highness the Crown Prince. (end)

