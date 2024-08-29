Floods, Rain Related Incidents Claim 66 Lives In India's Gujarat, Tripura

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- At least 66 Indians were killed and hundreds of thousands were affected following incessant rains causing flood like situations in the states of Gujarat and Tripura.

Indian Express reported that so far 35 lives were lost in Gujarat since Monday as incessant rains lashed several parts of the state inundating low laying areas, cutting off villages, submerging houses and buildings.

Vadodara and Dwarka are the worst affected regions in the state as teams of National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force, the the Indian Air Force and the Indian Coast Guard carried out rescue and relief operations, it said.

Around 17,800 people have been evacuated as hundreds of thousands were affected due to the torrential rains amid warnings that coming days will see more rains, it added.

In northeastern state of Tripura, the death toll due to floods, landslides and other rain related incidents rose to 31 as the authorities announced the entire state as natural calamity-affected area. (end)

