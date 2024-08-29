GCC Chief, Iranian FM Highlight Importance Of Achieving Stability In Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi and Iranian Foreign Abbas Araghchi stressed on Thursday the importance of enhancing dialogue and cooperation to achieve stability and security in the region.

Al-Budaiwi said in a statement that this came during a phone call with the Iranian Foreign Minister, during which they discussed a number of topics, most notably relations between the GCC countries and Iran and ways to enhance them.

The statement indicated that Al-Budaiwi congratulated the Iranian Foreign Minister ON assuming his new position and wished him success in performing his duties. (end)

